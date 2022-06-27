Onboard Systems Dual Cargo Hook HEC Replacement Kit for EC135 Aircraft Certified by FAA

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems International, LLC, a leading provider of innovative helicopter cargo hook equipment, announced today that its replacement dual cargo hook HEC kit for the EC135 aircraft has been STC certified by the FAA. This cargo hook system meets the 14 CFR part 27.865 certification requirements for human external cargo (HEC) and has been designed as a dual installation of a unique version of the TALON® LC Keeperless Cargo Hook, which has been modified to match the housing geometry and mounting interface for the EC135. Onboard has also submitted this system to EASA for certification in Europe.

TALON LC Keeperless Replacement Dual Cargo Hook HEC Kit for the EC135 (P/N 200-467-00) with HEC Y-Rope (P/N 490-022-00) TALON LC Keeperless Cargo Hook for the EC135

"We've had many conversations with EC135 operators who are generally concerned about the high cost and long lead times for overhauling the factory-installed cargo hooks on these aircraft," said Mike Fox, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Onboard Systems. "We had already received certification for a replacement kit on the single-hook configuration of this aircraft in 2012, so we revisited that design to see what upgrades would be needed to meet the more stringent requirements for HEC missions. The design improvements developed by our engineering team will now allow dual-hook configuration EC135 operators to upgrade their existing equipment with Onboard cargo hooks for greater safety and more cost-effective and responsive maintenance."

Onboard's newly certified TALON LC Keeperless Replacement Dual Cargo Hook HEC Kit for the EC135 (P/N 200-467-00) has been certified for installation on aircraft models EC135P1, EC135T1, EC135P2, EC135T2, EC135P2+, EC135T2+, and EC135P3 & T3's (without Helionix). The kit replaces the original system cargo hooks, the manual release cables, and the electrical release harnesses (from the cargo hooks to the connector bracket on the belly) within an existing HEC-approved system. It utilizes the existing Airbus beam, internal primary quick release subsystem, and the backup quick release subsystem, greatly simplifying installation of the replacement hook kit.

In conjunction with the EC135 TALON LC Keeperless Replacement Dual Cargo Hook Kit, Onboard Systems is also offering HEC Longline Kits in several lengths that include many essential components for properly rigging an aircraft to carry human external cargo, including a Y-Rope, a rigging plate, longline, weight bag, lanyard, and carabiners. Onboard's Y-Rope (P/N 490-022-00) is required when conducting HEC missions using Onboard's cargo hooks as it provides a controlled interface between the primary and secondary cargo hooks and the longline.

About Onboard Systems

Onboard Systems is a leading global provider of external cargo handling equipment for civil and military helicopters. Onboard's portfolio of innovative cargo hook suspension systems, cargo hooks, human external cargo (HEC) systems, Onboard Weighing Systems and remote equipment is factory installed on over 30 helicopter models serving both original equipment and aftermarket customers. Its low-weight, high quality products provide operators with increased safety and cost efficiencies through customer-driven designs, responsive service and support, and low on-going maintenance costs. Founded in 1975, Onboard Systems is based in Vancouver, Washington.

