Onboard Systems HEC Dual Cargo Hook for Bell 429 Aircraft Certified by FAA

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems International, LLC, a leading provider of innovative helicopter cargo hook equipment, announced today that its TALON® HEC dual cargo hook systems for the Bell 429 aircraft have been STC certified by the FAA. These cargo hook systems meet the 14 CFR part 27.865 certification requirements for human external cargo (HEC) and include options to retrofit existing single hook and dual hook configurations, as well as aircraft without prior cargo hook system installations. Onboard has also submitted these systems to Transport Canada and EASA for STC validation in Canada and Europe.

Bell 429 helicopter with Onboard Systems HEC cargo hook kit installed

"We're excited to offer an Onboard HEC solution for Bell 429 operators who have been asking us to field this kit for years," said Mike Fox, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Onboard Systems. "We've just shipped our first system to our launch customer, Capitol Helicopters, and are now ramping up production to fulfill follow-on orders. Whether you fly from the right or the left, and whether you're outfitting a new aircraft or retrofitting an existing cargo hook installation, we've designed multiple configurations to meet your specific need."

Onboard's Bell 429 HEC dual cargo hook kits are comprised of a complete system of fixed provisions, controls, and dual TALON LC Hydraulic Cargo Hooks mounted to a lightweight frame. The Onboard Systems kits offer improved ground clearance and enhanced safety features such as keeperless hooks that eliminate dynamic rollout, a high-reliability hydraulic backup release system, and an optional Onboard Weighing System. With the Y-rope attached to both cargo hooks, the dual cargo hook system load capacity is 1,322 lbs. (600 kg) for HEC missions, while maintaining a 3,000 lb. (1,360 kg) load capacity for non-HEC external load missions.

The new Bell 429 kits provide an STC-certified solution for a variety of CFR Part 133 external load missions, including HEC, high-value cargo transport, utility line work, short haul, and search & rescue.

In addition to the complete cargo hook systems, Onboard is also offering retrofit kits that are compatible with Bell dual hook factory fixed provisions, as well as fixed and removable provisions kits. Operators can choose between right-hand pilot in command (RH LIC) and left-hand pilot in command (LH PIC) installation options, as well as optional HEC accessories such as the HEC Y-rope, longlines, rigging plates, and more.

About Onboard Systems

Onboard Systems International, LLC (www.onboardsystems.com) is a leading global provider of external cargo handling equipment for civil and military rotorcraft. Onboard's portfolio of innovative, holistic cargo hook systems, human external cargo (HEC) systems, Onboard Weighing Systems and mission-specific remote equipment is factory-installed on over 30 helicopter models serving both OEM and aftermarket customers. Its lightweight, high-quality products provide operators with increased safety and cost efficiencies through customer-driven designs, responsive service and support, and flexible maintenance options. Founded in 1975, Onboard Systems is based in Vancouver, Washington. Onboard Systems operates as a part of Signia Aerospace, a global integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace and defense industry.

Media Contact:

Sheri Gormley

360.546.3072

[email protected]

SOURCE Onboard Systems