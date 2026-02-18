Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch Strengthens Global Operations Support Opens Dedicated MRO Facility

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch (Onboard), a leading developer and manufacturer of helicopter rescue hoists and cargo winches, today announced the opening of its new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Anaheim, California. The 20,000-square-foot (1,858 square meters) operation is FAA Part 145-approved and is a key investment towards enhancing operational support for customers and improving fleet readiness worldwide. This dedicated MRO facility is central to Onboard's commitment to reducing hoist MRO turnaround times to 45 days or less by the end of 2026. The site has been purpose-built and resourced to process up to 80 units per month—a 100% increase in capacity over historical output.

Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch MRO Facility in Anaheim, California

By expanding capacity, accelerating turnaround times, and integrating service operations more closely with engineering and manufacturing, Onboard is strengthening its ability to keep critical hoist-equipped aircraft mission-ready and flying. "Supporting the operational readiness of our customers' global helicopter fleets is our top priority," said Artak Arakelian, General Manager of Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch. "We've made significant investments in skilled personnel, inventory, and infrastructure to ensure this new facility delivers faster turnaround times, greater throughput, and consistently high-quality service."

The Anaheim MRO facility employs 40 full-time technicians and benefits from real-time engineering and operational support from Onboard's Anaheim headquarters, located less than half a mile away. This closeness enables tighter collaboration, faster troubleshooting, and continuous process improvements. "Proximity to our headquarters was a strategic imperative," said Cory VanBuskirk, Group President at Signia Aerospace, Onboard's parent company. "We made a deliberate decision to bring hoist MRO operations back to Anaheim to achieve best-in-class performance and strengthen support for the helicopter operators who depend on our equipment every day."

Early results underscore the facility's impact. In its first month of full operation, the Anaheim site processed more hoists than any month in the past five years, doubling the average monthly output from 2025. February is on pace for even higher production, reinforcing confidence that the new facility will sustainably improve responsiveness and support for customers worldwide.

About Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch

Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch (www.onboardsystems.com) is a global leader in Search & Rescue (SAR) and Human External Cargo (HEC) missions. Our field-proven hoists are built to withstand harsh weather and extreme environments to help keep you safe until the job is done. Backed by more than 50 years of proven reliability, our equipment is unmatched in safety and durability, holding the most EASA and FAA rescue hoist certifications in the industry. Based in Anaheim, California, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch operates as part of Signia Aerospace.

