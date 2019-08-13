Onboard Systems Introduces 3.3K Remote Keeperless Cargo Hook & Upgrade Kit

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems International, LLC, a leading provider of helicopter cargo hook equipment, today announced that it has developed a keeperless version of the TALON 3.3K Remote Cargo Hook, as well as a retrofit kit to convert existing TALON 3.3K Remote Cargo Hooks to a keeperless configuration as needed.

P/N 528-018-09 - TALON 3.3K Keeperless Remote Cargo Hook P/N 212-057-00 - TALON 3.3K Keeperless Remote Hook Retrofit Kit

According to Karsten Lemmon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Onboard Systems, "Many U.S. operators working under contract with the United States Forest Service (USFS) or the Department of the Interior (DOI) receive load rings and swivel assemblies for these missions that are not compatible for use with the keepered version of our 3.3K Remote Cargo Hook. For example, the load rings supplied are often larger than specified in our remote hook owner's manual, potentially leading to dynamic rollout. Keeperless hooks are able to work with a wide variety of load ring sizes and styles, which will enable our customers to safely use the agency-issued equipment."

The TALON Keeperless Retrofit Kit for 3.3K Half Cage Remote Hook (P/N 212-057-00) allows operators to convert their existing TALON 3.3K Remote Cargo Hooks into keeperless hooks as needed. Operators can switch back to the original keepered version at any time by following the instructions in the documentation. In addition, operators who purchase the new TALON 3.3K Remote Cargo Hook (P/N 528-018-09) can convert it to the keepered version by contacting their sales rep to order the necessary parts. Finally, these hooks can be reconfigured into either the keepered or keeperless version by the factory during the standard overhaul or repair process. Please contact us for more information.

Onboard Systems International, LLC designs and manufactures innovative helicopter lift equipment for the worldwide aerospace industry, including belly hooks, cargo hook suspension systems, Onboard Weighing Systems, and remote hook equipment. Its low-weight, high quality products provide operators with increased safety and cost efficiencies through customer-driven designs, responsive service and support, and low on-going maintenance costs. Onboard Systems maintains a rigorous quality management system (QMS) designed to meet or exceed the strict requirements of AS9100 Revision D, ISO 9001:2015, helicopter airframe manufacturers, and aviation regulatory agencies. Founded in 1975, Onboard Systems was acquired in 2019 by Liberty Hall Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Onboard Systems is based in Vancouver, Washington; visit our website, OnboardSystems.com, for more information.

