Onboard Systems Medium Bell Cargo Hook Kits with Surefire Option Certified by FAA

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems International, LLC, a leading provider of innovative helicopter cargo hook equipment, today announced that its Surefire® Release Technology cargo hook kits for the Bell 204, 205, 212 and 412 aircraft have been STC certified by the FAA and now available for worldwide installation. The Surefire circuit requires a purposeful, half-second press against the hook release button, guarding against inadvertent load loss resulting from accidental contact with the release button during flight.

TALON MC Cargo Hook with Surefire (front view) TALON MC Cargo Hook with Surefire (back view)

"By popular request, we are continuing to roll out our Surefire release technology across our entire line of cargo hook kits," said Karsten Lemmon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Onboard Systems. "The medium Bell aircraft are heavily utilized for external load missions by our customers, so we are pleased that we can finally offer the extra load security that our Surefire release technology provides to medium Bell operators."

The newly certified Surefire cargo hook kits for medium Bell aircraft include the TALON MC Keeperless Hook Kit (P/N 200-088-11), the TALON MC Keeperless Hook Kit with Onboard Weighing System (28VDC backlighting, P/N 200-089-24), and the TALON MC Keeperless Hook Kit with Onboard Weighing System (5VDC backlighting, P/N 200-089-25). In addition to offering the Surefire release technology option on new equipment, Onboard Systems can upgrade existing equipment to include the Surefire release during regular overhauls at the factory. Upgrade kits are also available for operators with the capabilities needed to perform this work in-house or through a local service facility. Please contact us for more information.

About Onboard Systems

Onboard Systems International, LLC designs and manufactures innovative helicopter lift equipment for the worldwide aerospace industry, including belly hooks, cargo hook suspension systems, Onboard Weighing Systems, and remote hook equipment. Its low-weight, high quality products provide operators with increased safety and cost efficiencies through customer-driven designs, responsive service and support, and low on-going maintenance costs. Onboard Systems maintains a rigorous quality management system (QMS) designed to meet or exceed the strict requirements of AS9100 Revision D, ISO 9001:2015, helicopter airframe manufacturers, and aviation regulatory agencies. Founded in 1975, Onboard Systems was acquired in 2019 by Liberty Hall Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Onboard Systems is based in Vancouver, Washington; visit our website, OnboardSystems.com, for more information.

