Onboard Systems Selected for Ultra 2XL Heavy-Lift UAS Program by Phenix Solutions

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems today announced that it has been selected by Phenix Solutions Inc. of McMinneville, Oregon, as a partner to develop a multi-use cargo hook system for the Ultra 2XL Heavy-Lift Cargo Aircraft Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). The Phenix-Onboard partnership will leverage Onboard Systems' 40-plus years as the leading provider of external load equipment for the helicopter industry with Phenix Solutions' state-of-the-art drone platform program.

Ultra 2XL Heavy-Lift Cargo Aircraft Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) concept

Over the course of many years, the Phenix management team has worked on other joint activities with Onboard Systems and has learned firsthand the value that Onboard brings in supplying superior products and customer support. According to Phenix Solutions President & CEO, Brian Reese, "Working with Onboard is a considerable step forward for Phenix Solutions and the Ultra 2XL program as we are moving from the stages of building our UAS aircraft to focusing on the mission equipment and accessory products. Our aircraft was designed to meet our operators' multi-mission needs; to help that, we have relied on the expertise and pedigree of the Onboard team. Onboard Systems has continuously proven themselves within the aviation marketplace as a provider of certified equipment worldwide to meet the rigors of firefighting, forestry, aerial seeding, and cargo missions. We are very excited to make this announcement and continue our progress together with the Ultra 2XL and other future projects."

"Onboard's extensive experience with design, development, and certification of external load mission equipment is an excellent fit for this program," said Mike Fox, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Onboard. "We look forward to working with Phenix to assist them in achieving their goals for the Ultra 2XL, including the ability to safely lift and carry payloads up to 2,000 lbs. (907 kg), with remote deliveries up to 200 miles (322 km) away from the launch point."

Both Phenix Solutions and Onboard Systems are exhibiting at this week's HAI Heli-Expo in Atlanta, Georgia. An Ultra 2XL with an Onboard Systems cargo hook and other Onboard products will be on display at the Phenix booth (B3438) to enable customers to envision the Ultra 2XL's potential multi-mission capabilities. The Onboard booth (C2020) will be displaying a variety of external load mission equipment, including cargo hooks, load weighing systems, and HEC-specific equipment.

About Onboard Systems

Onboard Systems International, LLC is a leading global provider of external cargo handling equipment for civil and military rotorcraft. Onboard's portfolio of innovative, holistic cargo hook systems, human external cargo (HEC) systems, Onboard Weighing Systems and mission-specific remote equipment is factory-installed on over 30 helicopter models serving both OEM and aftermarket customers. Its lightweight, high-quality products provide operators with increased safety and cost efficiencies through customer-driven designs, responsive service and support, and flexible maintenance options. Founded in 1975, Onboard Systems is based in Vancouver, Washington. Onboard Systems operates as a part of Signia Aerospace, a global integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace and defense industry. For more information, please visit www.onboardsystems.com.

About Phenix Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in McMinnville, Oregon, Phenix Solutions is a veteran-owned small business and non-traditional Defense Contractor building a reputation as a design, manufacturing, and certified leader for Heavy-Lift Unmanned Aerial Systems and equipment. Phenix Solutions targets certified products to meet both military and civilian needs in the UAS industry. Phenix has a focus on adaptive technology and a COTS-use strategy. Phenix Solutions is producing true multi-mission aerial systems that will significantly increase the safety and efficiency in the aviation sector, helping to save lives and property worldwide. For more information, please visit our website: www.phenixuas.com.

