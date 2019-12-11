ONC Awards Audacious Inquiry Contract for Expansion of "PULSE" National Emergency Preparedness and Response Platform

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacious Inquiry (Ai), an industry leader in connected care, was awarded a new contract to expand the PULSE platform to improve usability, scalability, and flexibility to support a tighter integration with the national data exchange frameworks. These improvements will position PULSE for broad national adoption.

The PULSE platform ensures that qualified healthcare professionals and emergency responders can rapidly and securely access health records as they care for displaced populations during and after disasters.

In 2014, following Hurricane Katrina, Ai contracted with ONC to evaluate disaster preparedness and recovery options, ultimately identifying the need for a portal giving qualified emergency responders and healthcare professionals secure access to medical records for displaced populations. This led to Ai developing and deploying the first version of PULSE in 2016 on behalf of the California Emergency Management Services Authority (CalEMSA), and subsequently activating the system on multiple occasions during California's wildfires.

"ONC has had a dedicated focus on how to leverage investments in interoperability to support disaster preparedness and response. Audacious Inquiry has collaborated with ONC for over 5 years on the development of PULSE from an idea to a solution relied upon by healthcare professionals responding to disasters in California. We are excited to continue our partnership with ONC to advance PULSE and support states throughout the country," said Ai's President, Scott Afzal.

The news of a renewed contract with HHS comes shortly after Ai and The Sequoia Project (Sequoia), a non-profit dedicated to solving health IT interoperability for the public good, announced a strategic agreement to support PULSE operations and PULSE access to national networks to expand connectivity to support disaster response efforts.

About Audacious Inquiry

Audacious Inquiry (Ai) is an industry-shaping health information technology and policy company that provides bold solutions for connected healthcare. Nationally recognized for its work to facilitate health data interoperability, Ai is a trusted partner to CMS, ONC, state Hospital Associations and Medicaid agencies across the country. The company delivers a cloud-based software as a service platform that is the catalyst for secure and smart health information exchange among physicians, hospitals, health plans, ACOs, MCOs, and public health agencies across 12 US states. Ai is raising the bar for how health data is shared, managed, and protected.

