OnCall Solutions Announces New President, Michael Skovira, MBA, MPAS, PA-C

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCall Solutions, a leading provider of clinically focused, cost-effective staffing solutions for the healthcare industry backed by RC Capital, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Skovira, MBA, MPAS, PA-C, as its new President.

Michael Skovira brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare to OnCall Solutions. A seasoned clinician and proven healthcare staffing executive, Michael is passionate about connecting the nation's top physicians and clinicians with hospitals and medical facilities of any size to provide exceptional care for the communities they serve. His dedication to improving both clinical and administrative outcomes has driven him to be a catalyst for change in healthcare staffing.

Living in Connecticut with his wife and three small children, Michael's personal and professional life is deeply rooted in the betterment of healthcare. He is committed to delivering innovative and reliable solutions that foster long-lasting engagement and retention of the clinical workforce, ultimately reducing contingent spend.

Michael's thought leadership in the industry is widely recognized. He has been interviewed by Becker's on key industry trends and has presented at several healthcare organizations and state hospital associations. He has also served as a panelist, lecturer, and co-instructor on various healthcare topics and has been featured on prestigious platforms such as the Healthcare Innovation Congress, SIA Healthcare Staffing Summit, AAPA Executive Leadership Conference, and the ACHE/AAPA Leadership Learning Collaborative.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Skovira as our new President," said Scott E. Shapiro MD, FACC, CEO and founder of OnCall Solutions. "His extensive experience and innovative approach to healthcare staffing will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional staffing solutions to our clients and improve healthcare outcomes nationwide."

"We are excited to partner with Michael and have him join Dr. Shapiro on the leadership team to further advance our mission of providing exceptional value to health systems, particularly around physician staffing, via both traditional locum tenens services and more innovative long-term staffing solutions," said Patrick Dunnigan, Partner, RC Capital.

For more information about OnCall Solutions and its medical staffing services, please visit oncallsolutions.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About OnCall Solutions

The Nation's Leading Hospital Practice and Healthcare Staffing Partner

Since 2004, OnCall Solutions has been the go-to partner for healthcare staffing and recruiting, offering a national network of physicians and clinicians who are ready to work for you today. We bridge the gap between healthcare systems and clinicians, delivering tailored recruiting solutions designed to meet your unique needs.

Our Network is Yours

With OnCall Solutions, you gain exclusive access to our pool of top-trained physicians and clinicians nationwide. Our unique staffing solutions include local locums, moonlighting, and permanent placements, saving you up to 40% compared to traditional locum tenens agencies. Our dedicated OnCall Solutions Chief Medical Officers ensure clinical oversight and actively participate in recruiting, credentialing, onboarding, and strategic scheduling to ensure a seamless match between clinicians and healthcare systems. Ongoing CMO support for both the clinician and the facility is included in our services.

Why Us?

Clinical Excellence: The CMO Advantage

Each account has a dedicated, practicing Chief Medical Officer dedicated to your staffing and clinical success and leading the recruiting, credentialing, and scheduling teams. Cost Reduction

Our flexible float pools allow you to ramp your schedule up or down as needed, saving up to 40% of your staffing budget compared to traditional locum agencies. Credibility

We partner with several of the nation's premier hospitals and health systems. Connect today and request candid testimonials and recommendations from our clients to see why OnCall Solutions is the leading partner for high-quality, cost-effective medical staffing.

Our Promise

At OnCall Solutions, we promise unwavering transparency and are committed to cultivating lasting partnerships with a focus on both clinical and administrative excellence. By connecting top medical staff with leading healthcare facilities, we aim to deliver a workforce that is happier, healthier, and stronger to deliver exceptional patient care.

Connect with OnCall Solutions today and discover the difference our dedicated Chief Medical Officer-led teams can make in meeting and exceeding your staffing goals.

About RC Capital

RC Capital is a healthcare-focused growth equity firm endeavoring to partner with high‐potential healthcare companies and healthcare executives. We are dedicated to investing on the right side of healthcare, building companies that enable clinicians to improve the delivery of care and advance the experiences and outcomes for patients everywhere. We seek to be a business partner first and a capital provider second, investing significant human capital to leverage our domain expertise, a network of healthcare thought leaders and deep relationships with health systems assembled over our 30-year history. Visit www.rccapital.com for more information.

