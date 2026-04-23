ONCare Alliance Announces Addition of Premier Cancer Care & Infusion Center to Its Network

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONCare Alliance, the leading network dedicated to empowering independent oncology practices, is excited to welcome Premier Cancer Care & Infusion Center from Fresno, CA to its network. Known for their leadership in cancer care within Central California, Premier Cancer Care & Infusion Center brings a strong commitment to patient-centered treatment and community support.

"We built Premier Cancer Care with a simple goal: to make sure patients can receive high-quality, compassionate cancer care close to home, without unnecessary barriers or delays. I strongly believe in the value of independent community oncology—where care is personal, decisions are thoughtful, and patients are treated as individuals, not numbers. Our mission is to preserve that model while continuously improving access, outcomes, and the overall experience for the patients and families we serve," says Dr. Ibrahim of Premier Cancer Care & Infusion Center on the meaning behind the partnership.

With shared values and a common mission, this partnership represents a natural alignment. "We are delighted to have Premier Cancer Care join our network," says Dr. Sibel Blau, co-chair, president, and CEO of ONCare Alliance. "Dr. Ibrahim and Dr. Alam's dedication to their community mirrors our commitment to empowering independent oncology practices."

With the inclusion of Premier Cancer Care & Infusion Center, ONCare Alliance has established a network of thirty practices nationwide. "This partnership marks an important continuation of momentum as we grow to strengthen independent community oncology," says Dr. Barbara McAneny, co-chair of ONCare Alliance. "Together we are enhancing access to high-quality, patient-centered care and making meaningful impact for patients and providers alike."

Established in February 2024 through the merger of National Cancer Care Alliance (NCCA) and Quality Cancer Care Alliance (QCCA), ONCare Alliance brings together independent oncology practices to advance community-based cancer care by conducting collaborative research, data-driven projects, patient support services, and practice enhancement strategies.

About ONCare Alliance: www.oncarealliance.com

ONCare Alliance is a network of independent oncology practices with a common goal: Ensure cancer patients receive the highest quality care possible close to home. Our mission is to sustain and enhance the independent practice of oncology by providing opportunities for collaboration in research, data-based projects, patient support services, and practice enhancement strategies.

SOURCE ONCare Alliance