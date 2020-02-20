Once Again Contemporary Circus Takes Over Miami

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again Miami will enjoy another series of the Soiree des Arts, an unforgettable Performing Arts event that will take place on March 4th at Les Ailes Du Desir studios in Allapattah, West of Wynwood. Through a unique, riveting mix of circus, theater, dance, music, acrobatics, moments of pure grace yielding to rushes of adrenaline with multi-talented artists presenting from around the world, including Cirque du Soleil performers.

Since the event was created, more than 70 performers have surprised audiences with hypnotically beautiful acts of trapeze, lyra, aerial straps, Cyr wheel, physical theater among other inspiring series. The Soirée des Arts is also an intimate performance for professional and aspiring artists. In this safe space, performers invite the audience into the vulnerable stage of their latest creations.

The 7th series of the Soirée des Arts will be featuring artists from Cirque du Soleil and other notable world-renowned Performing Art Companies. Among these talented performers, we welcome Nicolas Allard who recently won the Gold Medal with his swinging trapeze synchro act at the acclaimed Festival Mondial du Cirque de Demain 2020 in Paris. Nicolas recently graduated from National Circus School of Montreal and trained swinging trapeze with the legendary Victor Fomine.

About LADD

LADD Foundation specifically focuses on embracing our local community's unique diversity of culture. The main goal of the foundation is to implement social inclusion programs for children under 18 years old that meet specific hardship criteria such as emotional and/or financial distress, and for children that face barriers to access to arts programs by providing opportunities to introduce and inspire youth with circus arts.

SOURCE Les Ailes du Desir (LADD)