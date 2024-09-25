Once Again Launches Gluten-Free Graham Crackers

Sustainable Brand Also Expands Graham Sandwich Lineup with New Chocolate Peanut Butter Flavor

NUNDA, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Again Nut Butter is bringing new cinnamon, honey, and chocolate graham crackers to market. The wholesome lineup is certified both organic and gluten free, plus the cinnamon and dark chocolate graham crackers are also vegan! These sweet and crispy snacks are handcrafted in small batches with a blend of organic sorghum flour, oat flour and cassava flour, plus a touch of organic cinnamon, real clover, Non-GMO Verified honey, or rich dark chocolate liquor (no cocoa powder here!).

Hand cut to size, the artisanal crackers feature a superior taste to their conventional counterparts and just 1g of added sugar. They're delicious on their own, topped with nut butter and fruit, drizzled with honey, or used to make classic s'mores or a delectable pie crust.

Once Again is also adding a new flavor to its popular lineup of organic and gluten-free graham sandwiches: chocolate and peanut butter. Great for satisfying a sweet tooth on-the-go, these handcrafted, single-serve snacks feature smooth dark chocolate liquor combined with creamy, ethically sourced peanut butter spread between two honey graham crackers. Touting colorful, new packaging, Once Again's simple-ingredient snacks contain no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, no hydrogenated oils, no MSG, no dairy or wheat, and are also kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Shared Gael J. B. Orr, Director of Marketing at Once Again Nut Butter. "The launch of our graham sandwiches created quite a happy stir among our consumers, inspiring us to bring stand-alone crackers to market and build on our sandwich flavors. Kids are enjoying the taste of our snacks, while adults are appreciating that they are cleaner upgrades of childhood favorites."

Made at a SQF Certified industrial bakery, Once Again's graham crackers and new graham sandwiches are now available for retailers nationwide to carry, plus sold at select stores.

About Once Again Nut Butter

Once Again Nut Butter, 100% employee-owned and spreading integrity since 1976, produces organic and natural nut and seed butters for retail, industrial, and foodservice customers. Headquartered in rural upstate New York, the company manufactures its products in state-of-the-art, SQF certified facilities, with its peanut butters made in a dedicated facility separate from its tree nut and seed butters. The team continues to innovate with handcrafted, organic and gluten-free graham sandwiches and crackers for the snack aisle. Recognized as a leader in ethical business practices, all of its products are part of the company's Honest in Trade sustainability program. Visit OnceAgainNutButter.com to learn more and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media.

