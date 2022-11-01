Once Again, Plainfield Health Care Center Wins Newsweek's Best Nursing Home Award

Plainfield Health Care Center is recognized as one of the best nursing facilities in the Nation.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, Plainfield Health Care Center has been recognized on Newsweek's Best Nursing Homes 2023 list. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can currently be viewed on the Newsweek's website.

The Best Nursing Homes 2023 ranking lists the best nursing homes in the 25 states with the highest number of facilities according to The United States Census Bureau. The list evaluates the best nursing homes according to key performance data, peer recommendations, accreditation, and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Being acknowledged and recognized as one of the best Nursing communities in the country is a tremendous honor. We are fortunate to have and uphold such high standards on a daily basis at Plainfield Health Care. In doing so, I commend each and every care team member within our campus. They are not only the backbone, but the foundation of the quality brand HSM represents."

"We are proud of the incredible work that's done daily at Plainfield Health Care Center. As a non-profit organization, our primary focus is always on our residents, and we are pleased to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the top nursing homes in the country," said Jim Shatz, CEO, Health Services Management.

About Plainfield Health Care Center

Plainfield Health Care Center is one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio, providing comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services as well as long-term skilled nursing care in Plainfield, IN. To learn more: www.plainfieldhcc.com

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. https://www.HSMgroup.org

Media Contact:

Laurie Stogniew

Bayshore Marketing Group

[email protected]

727-316-5578

SOURCE Plainfield Health Care Center