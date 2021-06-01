Once Hard-Hit, N.J. Hospitals Send Donations as India Confronts COVID Surge

PRINCETON, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the nation's first COVID hotspots, New Jersey hospitals were the grateful recipients of medical equipment donations from across the country. Now, they're returning the favor to colleagues halfway around the globe with planeloads of donated equipment and supplies heading to hard-hit India.

The donations were amassed by N.J. Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth), the New Jersey Hospital Association and the Vin Gopal Civic Association. They include ventilators, oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, IV pumps, pulse oximeters and hundreds of thousands of personal protective equipment items – all the critical supplies needed to support India's healthcare teams as they confront an intense COVID outbreak. India's death toll has surpassed 300,000 – the third highest worldwide – and new cases continue unabated.

"COVID knows no boundaries, and healthcare is truly a worldwide community," said NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett. "In New Jersey, we remember so vividly the sense of relief when other states sent us ventilators back in the pandemic's darkest days last spring. As global citizens, we're committed to doing the same for the people of India."

In the spirit of global collaboration, Sen. Gopal initiated the call for donations, working through his strong relationships with the Indian-American community and contacts in India. The Vin Gopal Civic Association worked with transport companies including Air India to facilitate the shipments. NJHA coordinated efforts among its member hospitals to identify available equipment and supplies, and prep them for transport. In total, 15 health systems and hospitals representing 48 individual hospitals stepped forward with donated equipment, as well as cash contributions to support underequipped and overwhelmed Indian hospitals.



"Every single community in every part of the world has been struggling with the effects of COVID-19. This is the time for everyone to come together and lend a hand to collectively help those in need. I am happy that together with NJHA, we were able to provide much needed materials to India. Every donation helps, and as New Jersey starts to pull ourselves out of the struggles this global pandemic caused, we need to continue to support hard-hit areas such as India."



The following N.J. health systems and hospitals joined in the aid to India effort:

Cape Regional Health System Inspira Health Capital Health RWJBarnabas Health CarePoint Health Shore Medical Center CentraState Healthcare System The Valley Hospital Deborah Heart and Lung Center Trinitas Regional Medical Center Englewood Hospital and Medical Center University Hospital Hackensack Meridian Health Virtua Health Holy Name Medical Center



SOURCE New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA)