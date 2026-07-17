Once Human Sets August 25 Launch Date on PS5 and XBOX with New First-Person Perspective and Full Crossplay

Pre-orders open now with exclusive platform-specific reward packs!

GUANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Games and Starry Studio are thrilled to announce that their hit strange worlds survival title, Once Human will officially launch on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S on August 25, with a brand new First-Person Perspective feature and full support of cross-play and cross-progression right from launch.

Once Human release date reveal trailer: https://youtu.be/YRa7L46q7IE

Once Human is a free-to-play, Strange Worlds survival game set in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Players venture into different "Scenarios," each offering diversified environments and gameplay mechanics. With 6 Scenarios and a PVP Spin-off currently available, the game delivers over 300 hours of gameplay for console players from day one. In the game, anomalies are the center of the core gameplay loop- harness them to explore the Stardust-infected wasteland, automate your shelter, and mutate yourself for combat. From crafting to fighting, anomalies are your only means to survive.

Enhanced Immersion on Console: New First-Person Perspective and More

To maximize player immersion, the console version introduces various special features:

First-Person Perspective: This new functionality gives players the complete freedom to switch between a third-person perspective and a first-person perspective at any time. Launching directly onto the console version, the new feature pairs perfectly with a large 4K screen to deliver a completely different and deeply immersive experience.

This new functionality gives players the complete freedom to switch between a third-person perspective and a first-person perspective at any time. Launching directly onto the console version, the new feature pairs perfectly with a large 4K screen to deliver a completely different and deeply immersive experience. High-Fidelity Graphics: The console version delivers high-definition graphics with a choice between Quality Mode (4K/60FPS) and Performance Mode (120FPS) for immersive, big-screen gaming.

The console version delivers high-definition graphics with a choice between Quality Mode (4K/60FPS) and Performance Mode (120FPS) for immersive, big-screen gaming. Optimized Controller Experience: The game also features a bespoke controller experience, offering distinct low-frequency rumbles for giant monsters, precise trigger resistance during boss battles, and elastic tactile feedback for loot drops.

Pre-Orders Begin with Exclusive Reward Packs

Pre-orders have officially begun across both PlayStation and XBOX platforms, featuring two distinct tiers of gift packages. Purchasing players will receive exclusive, limited pre-order items unique to the PlayStation and XBOX platforms respectively.

Pre-order NOW in PlayStation&Microsoft store: https://g.oncehuman.game/c/29e8e9

Rally your teammates, gear up for the ultimate survival experience, and prepare to enter the anomaly this August! Survive Together, We were Once Human.

SOURCE NetEase Games and Starry Studio