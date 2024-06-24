ONCE MÉXICO INTERNACIONAL CELEBRATES ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY IN U.S.

The cultural channel of Mexico celebrates its 20th anniversary with a big event called 'Tianguis International of Magic Towns' to be held in San Antonio, Texas.

MIAMI, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Once México Internacional is celebrating 20 years of presence in the United States and as part of the anniversary celebrations, the channel is joining the International Fair of Magical Towns (Tianguis Internacional de Pueblos Mágicos). The event will be held from June 28 to 30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas and aims to promote the cultural heritage of different States of Mexico through the color, traditions, and culture of their 'Magic Towns'.

The third edition of the International Tianguis de los Pueblos Mágicos will be attended by Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Mexican Ambassador to the United States, Miguel Torruco, Secretary of Tourism of Mexico, Rubén Minutti Zanatta, Consul General of Mexico in San Antonio, as well as Carlos Brito Lavalle, General Manager for El Once México, Abel Flores Sanhueza, Director of Programming, and Miguel Conde, host of the programs, 'La Ruta del Sabor' (The Savory Route) and 'Paso a Paso' (Step by Step), and Tamara de Anda, host of the program 'Itinerario' (Itinerary).

Since Once México Internacional was launched in 2004, the signal has sought to position itself in United States as the reference channel for Mexican culture for Spanish-speaking community in the U.S. In this regard, Carlos Brito Lavalle, General Director of El Once said, "It is an honor and great pride for Once México Internacional to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the signal in the US, actively participating in an event of global impact, which shows the "richness of our culture, traditions, and gastronomy both to the Mexican who live outside our country, Mexican-Americans, and the entire Spanish-speaking community in the United States".

The programming of Once México Internacional stands out for its educational and cultural content of the highest quality with high social values, which highlight the great Mexican cultural heritage, where traditions, gastronomy, the natural beauty of the country, diversity and plurality stand out. The international signal has full coverage in the United States, reaching more than 1.5 million subscribers through cable television, satellite television, and OTT services.

Thema América is in charge of distributing and representing Once México's International signal for the Hispanic market in the United States. Currently, the channel airs through the largest operators in the country, including DIRECTV through channel 447, among others.

For more information on Once México's programming in U.S., visit: https://canalonce.mx/mexico or follow us Facebook, X, Instragram

About Once México:

CANAL ONCE, owned by the Instituto Politécnico Nacional, is the first non-profit educational and cultural television station in Mexico. The channel launched its international broadcast in 2004 offering suitable for viewers of all ages including: news, series, movies, documentaries, children and teens programming, as well as opinion programs. Canal Once is a reference in Mexico and Latin America due to its varied, high-quality, and educational offer.

Canal Once started its broadcasting on March 2nd 1959, and today reaches around 70% of the Mexican territory (more than 75 million people) through its free-to-air signal. It is also present in all the territory through cable and satellite operators. Its international signal can be watched by more than 2.5 million subscribers in the United States of America and the south of Canada.

About Thema America:

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s, also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

