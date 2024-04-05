Once More Cognni Revolutionizes Data Mapping and Protection

Effortlessly tackle TBs of critical At-Rest Data

TEL-AVIV, Israel, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognni Ltd, a leading provider of information intelligence solutions, announced today the launch of its Data At-Rest Discovery and Classification solution.

The Future of Data Classification, Assessment and Data Protection Cognni Revolutionizes Data Mapping and Protection

Data At-Rest Discovery and Classification is a zero-effort solution that leverages Cognni's proprietary AI technology to autonomously scan, map, and classify data stored in databases, files, and cloud services. This solution provides actionable insights and recommendations, as well as assigns sensitivity labels and information types to each data element, mitigating data risks and ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.

"With the increasing volume and complexity of data, organizations face significant challenges in identifying and securing their critical data assets," said Or Zaloscer, CEO of Cognni. "Our Data At-Rest Discovery and Classification solution simplifies and automates this process, equipping organizations with the visibility and control they need to protect their stale data and meet compliance obligations. Saving them months of work."

Data At-Rest Discovery and Classification is part of Cognni's Information Intelligence Platform, which also includes Data In-Motion Discovery and Classification, Data Subject Search, and Data Security Posture Dashboards. Cognni integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Purview Information Protection and other DLP vendors to enhance data protection and governance capabilities.

Cognni.ai is offering a free 14-day trial of its Information Intelligence Platform for interested customers. To learn more and sign up, visit www.cognni.ai.

About Cognni

Cognni is an AI-powered Information Protection Platform that provides groundbreaking data classification and risk analysis to autonomously detect and mitigate real vulnerabilities to unstructured data. Their intelligence revolutionizes the traditional approach to DLP, Insider Risks, DSPM, IGA, and PAM to keep an organization's information secure. Cognni's platform leverages natural language and machine learning to autonomously understand and label data based on its content, context, and purpose. Cognni provides its customers a full life cycle management tool from data discovery & visibility of their Dark Data, thru insights on vulnerabilities, recommendations on remediation activities, and automated protection. For more details, visit www.cognni.ai

Media Contact: Clifford Corney, E-Mail: [email protected], Phone: +972544922853

SOURCE Cognni Ltd.