Once-Skeptical Retired Newspaperman Shares Why He Now Believes in Unseen World in His New Memoir, Piercing the Veil

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 30 years he spent at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Kingsley Guy was known for his quest for accuracy and his trenchant skepticism. He was, in short, perhaps the last person one might expect to conclude that there are worlds we cannot see and intelligent entities guiding our lives.

Kingsley Guy Piercing the Veil: A Skeptical Journalist Discovers Unseen Worlds

But in his new memoir, Piercing the Veil: A Skeptical Journalist Discovers Unseen Worlds (TTLHarmony Publishing), released Aug. 6, Kingsley uses his storytelling prowess to shed light on the many events he experienced that caused him to believe that God, guardian angels, and spirit guides are every bit as real as the newsmakers and celebrities he once interviewed. For example, he writes about the odd sensation he had the night his mother committed suicide thousands of miles away and other inexplicable events he experienced that turned him from a depressed and alcoholic skeptic into a sober spiritual seeker.

In an interview, this former editorial page editor and frequent radio and television guest can answer such questions as:

What are some of the most bizarre "coincidences" you experienced?

How can other people come to know, rather than believe, that unseen worlds exist?

What do former colleagues think of his transformation?

Are science and spirituality two different disciplines or can they be one?

What is his connection to Edgar Mitchell , the sixth man to walk on the moon, and why did his daughter write the foreword for Piercing the Veil?

Praise for Piercing the Veil

"Kingsley Guy's masterful spiritual memoir has altered my perception of life. ... It is a message our increasingly materialistic world needs to hear." - Roy Rogers, former chairman, Florida Commission on Ethics

"Piercing the Veil is excellent, reads fast, really makes one think. I know Kingsley Guy's story. It is as if my own. It is real, it is valid, and it is wonderful." - P.M.H. Atwater, L.H.D., author of 18 books on near-death experiences

"Kingsley Guy shares his exploration of the higher reality he found during his inner journey … He had the courage to step into the unknown, and perhaps unknowable, and step out a changed man. Anyone on a spiritual journey, or considering starting one, should read this book." - John DeGroot, playwright and former Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist

About the Author

Kingsley Guy was employed by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel newspaper for 30 years, including 23 as editorial page editor. During his career, he had assignments in the Middle East, India, Russia, and China conversed with hundreds of prominent newsmakers, including John McCain, Hillary Clinton, John Glenn, Mikhail Gorbachev, and Madeleine Albright. He has been a frequent guest on radio and television. Before Piercing the Veil, he wrote the critically acclaimed novel Queen of the Heavens.

