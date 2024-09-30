Once Upon A Coconut Expands Direct Store Delivery Footprint in Northeast U.S.

New Distributor Partnerships Allow Brand to Reach Millions of New Customers in Metro NY, Colorado, Florida, and Kansas

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon A Coconut, the premium coconut water brand known for its delicious and hydrating natural beverages, is excited to announce a significant growth in its number of Direct Store Delivery (DSD) partners.

Once Upon A Coconut's expanded Direct Story Delivery (DSD) footprint has been aided by agreements with the below partners, all leading DSD providers in their respective regions:

Once Upon A Coconut's DSD growth gives them the ability to directly access approximately 63 million consumers in the states of NY, NJ, PA CO, FL, KS and the Philadelphia metro area. Once Upon A Coconut's statewide DSD footprint of New York and Jersey is now complete, adding to the brand's existing DSD footprint in Metro New York, where they are currently available at ShopRite, Fairway, Target, King Kullen, and Stew Leonard's.

Northeast U.S.: High Grade Budweiser/Briars, Canada Dry of Asbury Park, NJ , Metro Beverage of Philadelphia , and Sheehan Companies in NY state

, Metro Beverage of , and Sheehan Companies in NY state Colorado : Legacy Beverage

: Legacy Beverage Kansas : Standard Beverage

: Standard Beverage Florida : AB Distributors City Beverage, Wayne Densch and Carroll Distributing

With this expansion, Once Upon A Coconut is able to complete its statewide footprint of New York and Jersey, adding to the brand's existing DSD footprint in Metro New York, where they are currently available at ShopRite, Fairway, Target, King Kullen, and Stew Leonard's.

The DSD growth also allows the brand to service chains like Wegmans, Stop & Shop and ShopRite, as well as giving them the ability to access another approximately 63 million consumers in the states of NY, NJ, PA, CO, FL, KS and the Philadelphia metro area. Next up for Once Upon A Coconut, is building out DSD partners in concentric circles around their existing DSD footprint in the north east.

"We are thrilled to partner with Once Upon A Coconut to bring healthy hydration to the retailers in our New Jersey territory. The liquid in the can is incredible and by far is the best tasting coconut water on the market. This fills the void for a coconut water brand in our portfolio and Once Upon a Coconut will bring excitement to the sales force and chain authorizations for our retail grocery partners in NJ", said Guy Battaglia, EVP of High Grade Beverage / Briars.

"We are mission aligned with Once Upon A Coconut to assist those in and around our collective communities. The product has gained immediate traction in the NJ/ PA markets and frankly tastes amazing. The team is super impressed by the packaging and liquid and is something we can get behind" said Andy Cimochowski, President of Metro Beverage of Philadelphia.

About Once Upon A Coconut

Once Upon a Coconut is a leading brand of premium coconut water dedicated to providing refreshing, natural hydration while making a positive impact on communities and supporting meaningful causes. Launched in 2020, the brand sources the finest young green coconuts from Vietnam and packages them in eco-friendly slim aluminum cans. Once Upon a Coconut is available in six delicious flavors at over 6,000 retail stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and its website.

As a mission-driven business, Once Upon a Coconut donates 10% of profits from each case sold to nonprofits, including the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and many more. Additionally, in partnership with Greenspark, the brand plants a tree for every case sold, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability. The brand is also backed by notable investors, including Shark Tank's Daymond John, NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Ronnie Stanley, professional wrestler Mojo Rawley, musician Zoltan Bathory, as well as Health & Wellness Board members Gary Brecka and Ben Greenfield.

For more information, visit www.onceuponacoconut.com and follow @onceuponacoconut on social media.

Media Contact:

Destiny John

(919) 605-2116

[email protected]

SOURCE Once Upon A Coconut