Once Upon a Coconut Expands into Select Whole Foods Market Locations Across the West and Midwest

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Coconut, the premium coconut water brand known for its refreshing beverages, has officially launched in nearly 200 Whole Foods Market stores across the West and Midwest. Shoppers in AZ, CA, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NM, NV, OH, OR, TX, UT, WA, WI, and WY can now find three flavors crafted with ingredients that are vegan, dairy-free, and non-GMO.

Flavors Launching at Whole Foods Market

Pure: Once Upon A Coconut's Pure Coconut Water delivers nature's hydration at its finest, offering a clean, crisp, and smooth flavor. Sourced from premium young green coconuts, this coconut water is the perfect hydration solution for health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts. Ideal for post-workout replenishment or everyday refreshment, it stands out as the go-to choice.

Chocolate: Once Upon a Coconut's Chocolate Coconut Water indulges cravings with its rich, velvety blend of refreshing coconut water with no added-sugar. This drink satisfies your sweet tooth while keeping you hydrated—guilt-free!

Watermelon: Once Upon A Coconut's Watermelon Coconut Water blends the pure hydration of coconut water with the sweet goodness of watermelon juice. Sourced from premium coconuts and ripe watermelons, this refreshing blend delivers a powerful boost of hydration and nourishment.

"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Whole Foods Market and bring our coconut water to their loyal customers," said John Chiorando, CEO of Once Upon A Coconut. "Whole Foods' dedication to offering high-quality products mirrors our commitment to providing delicious and health-conscious beverages. Our shared values of environmental stewardship, responsible sourcing, and community wellness make this collaboration a perfect fit. As more consumers seek out not only healthier options but also brands that drive positive impact, we're thrilled to offer a drink that hydrates and supports well-being—while contributing to a greater good."

Coconut water is increasingly popular for being a great hydration, and free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives. With Once Upon A Coconut, consumers can enjoy a refreshing, feel-good beverage that supports both a healthy lifestyle and a commitment to sustainable, mindful living.

About Once Upon A Coconut

Once Upon A Coconut is a leading brand of premium coconut water dedicated to providing refreshing, natural hydration while making a positive impact on communities and supporting meaningful causes. Launched in 2020, the brand sources the finest young green coconuts from Vietnam and packages them in eco-friendly slim aluminum cans. Once Upon A Coconut is available in six delicious flavors at over 6,000 retail stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and its website.

As a mission-driven business, Once Upon A Coconut donates 10% of profits to nonprofits organizations, including the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida, National Breast Cancer Foundation and many more. Additionally, in partnership with Greenspark, the brand plants a tree for every case sold, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability. The brand is also backed by notable investors, including Shark Tank's Daymond John, NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Ronnie Stanley, along with Health & Wellness Board members Gary Brecka and Ben Greenfield.

For more information, visit www.onceuponacoconut.com and follow @onceuponacoconut on social media.

