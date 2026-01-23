Once Upon a Coconut Launches in Costco Across the Southeast and Texas

Members Can Now Stock Up on the Brand's Fan-Favorite Coconut Water + Chocolate in a 12-Can Case

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Coconut (OUAC), the premium coconut water brand known for great flavor and better-for-you hydration, is officially launching in Costco warehouses across the Southeast and Texas. Shoppers can now find OUAC's Coconut Water + Chocolate available in a new 12-can case at Costco locations throughout Florida, Texas, and surrounding Southeastern markets, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico, marking a major retail milestone for the brand.

Once Upon a Coconut's Coconut Water + Chocolate is now available in a 12-can case at Costco warehouses across Florida, Texas, and Southeastern markets. The dairy-free, Non-GMO verified beverage is made from young green coconuts and packaged in eco-friendly aluminum cans.

The launch reflects a shared commitment between OUAC and Costco to deliver high-quality products at exceptional value. Both brands prioritize integrity, quality ingredients, and long-term customer trust, making Costco a natural retail partner as OUAC continues to expand its footprint.

"Costco has built incredible trust with its members by holding products to the highest standards, and that's something we deeply align with," said John Chiorando, CEO at Once Upon a Coconut. "From ingredient quality to overall value, this launch represents a partnership rooted in shared principles, and we're proud to bring our Coconut Water + Chocolate to Costco shoppers across the Southeast and Texas."

The Costco launch supports OUAC's continued growth in key Southern markets while introducing a differentiated coconut water option to one of the nation's most trusted retailers. The convenient, stock-up format offers members a unique combination of everyday hydration and indulgent flavor.

About Once Upon a Coconut

Once Upon a Coconut is a premium coconut water brand redefining hydration with bold flavors, clean ingredients, and a mission-driven approach. Launched in 2020, the brand sources young green coconuts from Vietnam and packages them in eco-friendly slim aluminum cans to promote sustainability. Available nationwide in over 6,000 retail stores, on Amazon, and through its official website, Once Upon a Coconut is committed to making better-for-you hydration accessible while giving back, donating 10% of profits from each case sold to nonprofits such as the Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and more.

Once Upon a Coconut is backed by prominent investors, including Shark Tank's Daymond John, NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Ronnie Stanley, St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol, and Health & Wellness Board members Gary Brecka and Ben Greenfield.

Destiny John

(919) 605-2116

[email protected]

SOURCE Once Upon A Coconut