Once Upon a Coconut Welcomes Matt Merson as Chief Sales and Strategy Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move aimed at bolstering its executive team and furthering its mission, Once Upon a Coconut, a frontrunner in the coconut water industry is excited to announce the appointment of Matt Merson as its new Chief Sales and Strategy Officer. With an illustrious career marked by successful stints at renowned beverage companies such as Vitamin Water and Zico, Merson brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record to the table.

Matt Merson, Chief Sales & Strategy Officer at Once Upon A Coconut

At Once Upon a Coconut, Merson will oversee sales and strategy, focusing his efforts on amplifying the brand's growth and enhancing its strategic direction. His appointment underscores the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of excellence and securing its position as a market leader. Merson's distinguished ability to forge best-in-class Direct Store Delivery (DSD) networks and drive category growth through solid partnerships with retail entities is set to be a game-changer for the organization.

Ray Burbige, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Once Upon a Coconut, expressed his enthusiasm about Merson's joining, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Matt Merson to Once Upon a Coconut as our Chief Sales and Strategy Officer. His wealth of experience and strategic acumen in the beverage space will be invaluable as we continue to expand and elevate our presence."

Merson, on his part, shared his excitement about his new role and the opportunity to contribute to Once Upon a Coconut's journey. "I am honored to be part of Once Upon a Coconut, a company known for its commitment to the best quality coconut water and purpose. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the organization and driving strategic initiatives that will propel us to new heights in the beverage landscape."

His appointment is a testament to Once Upon a Coconut's commitment to nurturing talent and leadership that aligns with its core values and vision. Merson's strategic vision and leadership are expected to play a pivotal role in steering the company towards achieving its ambitious growth targets and continuing to innovate within the coconut water category.

About Once Upon a Coconut:

Once Upon A Coconut is a brand dedicated to delivering the highest quality coconut water while sharing the enchanting story of its origin. From the tropical groves to your taste buds, Once Upon A Coconut takes consumers on a journey through taste, story, and mission. Committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing, the brand seeks to positively impact the world while providing a refreshing and delightful experience. For more information, visit https://onceuponacoconut.com/ .

SOURCE Once Upon A Coconut