Once Upon a Farm Raises the Bar Yet Again with the Launch of their New Organic, Soft-Baked Bars for Kids, Now Available in the Snack Aisle

Made with real fruit and veggie, 100% whole grain oats, and no-added-sugar, Once Upon a Farm's Soft-Baked Bars for Kids are perfect for back-to-school fueling, plus new limited-edition Back-to-School 4-packs featuring "Lunchbox Favorites"

BERKELEY, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Farm , the leading childhood nutrition brand, announced today the expansion of its pantry snacks portfolio with their new organic, Soft-Baked Bars for Kids. Available in four kid-approved flavors – Apple & Oat , Chocolate Oat , Mixed Berry , and Banana Chocolate Chip (Kroger exclusive flavor and available online in August) – this tasty new product line delivers the same Once Upon a Farm quality and nutrition that big kids crave in time for the back-to-school season.

"Our new Soft-Baked Bars for Kids are out of this world amazing in taste, texture, nutrition, and of course, all without any added sugar," says Cassandra Curtis, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Once Upon a Farm. "These delicious baked bars taste like they came fresh out of the oven and are packed with whole grain oats, fruit, veggies, and fats like coconut oil to fuel your whole family throughout the day. These tasty on-the-go snacks pack nutrition and convenience, making them perfect for anytime enjoyment whether crumbled over ice cream, dipped in coffee, sandwiched with chocolate and peanut butter, or savored as a post-dinner treat!"

Each soft-baked bar is crafted with real fruit & vegetable, 100% whole grain oats, and no-added sugar, boasting a soft, no-mess texture and irresistible oven-baked cookie taste that will have kids and parents reaching for more. These soft-baked bars are also non-GMO Project Verified and are free from artificial flavors and colors. This expansion highlights the brand's commitment to providing healthy snack options for busy families making the Soft-Baked Bars for Kids ideal for a balanced lunch, after-school fun, or whenever a wholesome and satisfying bite is needed. Once Upon a Farm's newly launched Soft-Baked Bars for Kids are available for purchase nationwide at Kroger - find them in the breakfast bar aisle - and online at onceuponafarmorganics.com .

Once Upon a Farm has also released its' limited-edition Back-to-School four packs featuring their "Lunchbox Favorites". The four-packs are available nationwide in the following flavor combinations:

Organic Dairy-Free Smoothies 4-Pack - Strawberry Banana Swirl (4)

Organic Dairy-Free Smoothies 4-Pack - Berry Berry (4)

(4) Organic Immunity Blends 4-Pack - Pineapple, Banana, & Dragon Fruit (2) and Blueberry, Banana & Ginger (2)

Organic Immunity Blends 4-Pack - Mango, Banana & Spirulina (2) and Apple, Cherry & Elderberry (2)

The Strawberry Banana Swirl 4-pack is also a giveback pack. For every pack purchased, $0.25 will be donated to Save the Children (up to $125,000) - a non-profit organization helping kids grow up healthy, educated and safe across rural America. Lastly, each four-pack will display a QR code on the packaging allowing consumers to enter Once Upon a Farm's Ultimate Back-to-School Sweepstakes . The back-to-school sweepstakes is now live through August 18, 2024, and one winner will be randomly selected to receive a 6-month Once Upon a Farm subscription, a $500 Target gift card, a $50 Starbucks gift card, plus prizes from our friends at Hanna Andersson, and PlanetBox!

For more information on Once Upon a Farm and their new organic Soft-Baked Bars for Kids, check out the product landing page here .

About Once Upon a Farm

At Once Upon a Farm, Farm-Fresh Tastes Grow Here™. We're on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, snacks and meals for children of all ages. Our delicious and thoughtful recipes are crafted with only the best organic ingredients – whole fruits and veggies picked, then cold-pressed (our pouches), freshly frozen (our meals) to perfection, refrigerated oat bars, and our new line of farm fresh tasting pantry snacks – to support growing kids at every stage and milestone. All of our products are organic, non-GMO project verified, contain no-added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives – just simple, real, nutritious food your entire family will love.

