Once Upon a Farm Selects Whole Foods Market London for UK Market Entry

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon a Farm, the mission-driven brand known for bringing organic, farm-fresh nutritious snacks to families, today announced its upcoming entry into the UK market with a limited launch at select Whole Foods Market locations in London. The debut marks the brand's first European retail expansion and introduces UK families to Once Upon a Farm's healthy, refrigerated offerings made with thoughtfully sourced organic, real ingredients and no added sugar or preservatives.

Once Upon a Farm Organic Refrigerated Pouches

Founded with the belief that every child deserves access to real, nutritious food, Once Upon a Farm has grown into a category-leading brand in the United States. Now, through a curated selection of 6 recipes available beginning in March 2026, the brand is extending that mission to the UK, offering healthy, farm-fresh options designed to support growing kids and busy families.

"Nothing feels better than knowing Once Upon a Farm is a trusted, no-brainer, choice for parents and a happy, delicious one for kids," said Jennifer Garner, co-founder of Once Upon a Farm. "We are on a mission to raise the standard for kids' food and to make it accessible to families everywhere. And by everywhere – yes! Finally! After years of promising my UK friends, we are proud to make the jump across the pond. Expanding into the UK is a meaningful moment for all of us at Once Upon a Farm as we bring you our fresh, honest approach to kids' nutrition."

Once Upon a Farm's products are made with organic fruits and vegetables and are cold-pressure protected to preserve nutrients and flavor. The brand is known for prioritizing transparency, sustainability, and taste, aligning with the strict baby and kids food standards held across Europe.

"As a Public Benefit Corporation, our growth is guided by purpose," added John Foraker, co-founder and CEO of Once Upon a Farm. "Regardless of where we're serving families, our goal remains the same: to shape the future of food and help kids thrive through healthy snacks, made the right way."

The UK launch with Whole Foods Market builds on years of collaboration in the United States and aligns with a retailer that has long set the standard for natural and organic food.

"I am delighted Once Upon a Farm has decided to expand into Europe first with Whole Foods Market in the UK. We continuously look for exciting brands from across the globe to launch with us first in the UK, and this new range of natural children's food is a prime example of this," said Jade Hoai, Executive Leader of Purchasing Whole Foods Market. "We're excited to support Once Upon a Farm's launch in our stores and for the brand to be part of growth into 2026."

About Once Upon a Farm

Once Upon a Farm is on a mission to shape the future of food by making it easier for families to choose fresh, nutritious options they can feel good about. Founded by parents, the brand offers crave-worthy organic, farm-fresh foods for babies through big kids, thoughtfully made with no added sugar or preservatives. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Once Upon a Farm is committed to driving positive impact for families, communities, and the planet.

About Whole Foods Market

Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon's Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.

