Once Upon A River ... Introducing Storied Sailings With World-Famous Storytellers

- Diana Gabaldon, international bestselling author of the Outlander novels

- Candace Bushnell, international bestselling author of the Sex in the City anthology

- Cheryl Strayed, international bestselling author of Wild

- Gillian Flynn, international bestselling author of Gone Girl

- Christopher Moore, international bestselling comic fantasy novelist

- Edwin McCain, Billboard-topping singer-songwriter

"Our new, exclusive Storyteller Series invites travelers to enhance the storytelling tapestry of their lives by embarking on incredible, 'once upon a river' vacations," said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways. "Through this special series of sailings, Avalon guests get to spend a week in Europe with their favorite storytellers. They're invited to meet legends in legendary landscapes."

Avalon Waterways' NEW Storyteller Series is being offered on Europe's most popular waterways – the Rhine, Danube and Seine Rivers – on the river cruise line's highest-rated itineraries, sailing aboard its award-winning Suite Ships.

"Our special Storyteller Series departures invite travelers to enjoy an intimate experience on board Avalon's signature Suite Ships, featuring the industry's only Panorama Suites and Open-Air Balconies," said Hoffee. "On each sailing, with no more than 160 fellow travelers, fans of our celebrity hosts will be privy to special gatherings – from book-signings to concerts and Q&A sessions – not to mention, off-the-cuff opportunities to interact with their host, while on ship or in port."

Details for Avalon Waterways' NEW Storyteller Series follow:

THROUGH THE STONES: Disappear on a Magical Sailing with Diana Gabaldon

Go tell the bees that … You're invited to get insider stories from "Outlander" Author Diana Gabaldon, on a week-long Romantic Rhine cruise. Disappear in the magic of this river that gifts you a sail through fabled, fairytale lands. [This is a Romantic Rhine itinerary, departing October 30, 2021 (rescheduled from June 2020 ).]

SEX & THE CITY OF LIGHTS: Sail the Storied Seine River with Candace Bushnell

Calling all Carries, Samanthas, Charlottes and Mirandas … You're invited to sail the Seine River from Paris to Le Havre with stylish storyteller Candace Bushnell . To get commentary on the "Lipstick Jungle" and answer questions like, "Is There Still Sex in the City?" while falling in love with storybook scenery on this Suite Ship sailing through France . [This is a NEW Active & Discovery on the Seine itinerary, departing July 19, 2022 .]

WILD & WHIMSEY ON THE WATER: Suite Sailing Down the Legendary Danube with Cheryl Strayed

Dear Sugars … You're invited to pin, plot and plan a sweet, Suite Ship sailing from Budapest to Deggendorf with lyrical legend, Cheryl Strayed. Let imagination and improvisation be your guide on this adventure that takes you on a sail through craggy cliffs, terraced vineyards and tradition-rich villages. [This is an Active & Discovery on the Danube itinerary, departing July 22, 2022 .]

GONE GIRL!: Come Sail Away with Gillian Flynn

She's known for her runaway hits – Gone Girl, Sharp Objects and Dark Places – and now, Gillian Flynn is inviting you to run away to the Danube River. To hear about her twisted narratives while you wind and bend your way along the Danube from Budapest to Prague , discovering the Old World in new ways. [This is an Active Discovery on the Danube itinerary, departing September 14, 2022 .]

STORYBOOK SCENERY, SATTIRE & SARCASM: Sail Away & Make Memories with Christopher Moore

The Rhine isn't just a river for poets, princes and painters … when you're with Avalon Waterways, it's a river for satirical scribes. If you're looking for more Christopher Moore in your life (the writer who imagined Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff), you're invited for a meander through storied scenery – from Basel to Amsterdam – with comic spin and your favorite novelist. [Romantic Rhine or Rhine & Rhône Revealed itineraries, departing September 20, 2022 .]

I'LL BE … ROMANCING THE RHINE: Sweet Tunes on a Suite Sailing with Edwin McCain

Who's ready to sail the romantic Rhine River with "great American romantic," Edwin McCain ? You're invited to take a trip with this tireless troubadour who's known for leaving his heart on the road (or, in this case, river). Let your "Hearts Fall" as McCain brings two of the biggest love songs in history to one of the most historic waterways in Europe . [This is an Active & Discovery on the Rhine itinerary, departing May 3, 2022 .]

