Once-Weekly CagriSema (Amylin-Semaglutide) Combination Injection More Effective than Standalone Medications

Findings Demonstrate Potential for Amylin and GLP-1 Combinations as Next Generation of Weight Loss and Diabetes Treatment

NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New international study findings demonstrated positive results of the first injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) and amylin analogue combination treatment in improving blood glucose control and supporting weight loss across diverse populations of adults living with type 2 diabetes. Researchers presented data on the REIMAGINE clinical trials as a symposium at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in New Orleans.

Amylin, a hormone produced in the pancreas along with insulin, is emerging as therapeutic target for diabetes and obesity. Amylin helps balance blood glucose levels and makes people feel full after eating. Amylin agonists—synthetic versions that mimic the effects of the natural hormone—are a newer class of drugs. As the need for solutions for both weight loss and type 2 diabetes grow, researchers are exploring the outcomes of amylin analogs alongside GLP-1 RAs. In the REIMAGINE clinical trial program, researchers evaluated CagriSema, a medication that combines two medications—cagrilintide, which mimics amylin and semaglutide, a GLP-1 RA. The REIMAGINE studies are all randomized phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the safety and effectiveness of CagriSema in adults with type 2 diabetes.

REIMAGINE 1: CagriSema Helped Improve Diabetes Management in Those Relying on Diet and Exercise Alone

The REIMAGINE 1 trial is a phase 3, randomized, double-blind study evaluating the safety and efficacy of CagriSema in adults with type 2 diabetes who have not responded to diet or exercise, compared to a placebo. The treatment was given as a once-weekly injection for nine months, followed by a period without treatment to see what happened after stopping the medication.

Among the 189 patients enrolled across the world, results showed that a fixed-dose combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide may help people living with type 2 diabetes lower blood glucose and lose weight early in the disease, and it has the potential to put diabetes into remission with a once-weekly treatment. The data was simultaneously in The Lancet.

"Treating type 2 diabetes early with a combined approach offers a unique opportunity to change the course of the disease," said Vanita R. Aroda, MD, lead author of the study. "Rather than focusing on glucose control alone, this strategy addresses weight, cardiovascular risk, and metabolic health together, with the goal of preventing long-term complications and, for some people, fundamentally resetting the trajectory of diabetes itself."

REIMAGINE 2: CagriSema Demonstrated Diabetes Management Benefits Beyond Its Individual Components

The REIMAGINE 2 trial is a 68-week study comparing CagriSema versus its individual components, cagrilintide and two semaglutide doses, and placebo in 2,728 patients with type 2 diabetes whose blood glucose was not well controlled with metformin, with or without a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, which are among the most commonly prescribed diabetes medications. Participants were also living with overweight or obesity.

As published in The Lancet, The study showed that a fixed-dose combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide lowered blood glucose more effectively than semaglutide alone, and patients taking CagriSema lost more weight than those on existing therapies.

"While the positive effects of GLP-1 RAs are proven, this study demonstrates how we can enhance outcomes by combining them with amylin analogs—ultimately helping patients achieve the blood glucose results they need," said Akshay B. Jain, MD, FRCPC, senior author of the study. "The combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide worked better than either of those components on their own, showing us what may be the next generation of treatments for type 2 diabetes."

Researchers are conducting various sub-analyses and additional assessments of these data to further define the effect of CagriSema compared with its individual monocomponents.

REIMAGINE 3: CagriSema Meaningfully Improved Blood Glucose Control with Robust Weight Loss in Adults with Long-Standing Type 2 Diabetes Using Basal Insulin

REIMAGINE 3 evaluated the use of CagriSema in 274 adults with type 2 diabetes who were inadequately controlled on basal insulin—a long-acting insulin that helps control blood glucose throughout the day and night—with or without metformin.

REIMAGINE 3 showed that even in people with long-standing type 2 diabetes already treated with basal insulin, adding a fixed-dose combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide delivered robust improvements in blood glucose with an HbA1c reduction from 8.8% to 6.5%, and weight reductions of up to 12%. There were no severe hypoglycemic episodes. The data was simultaneously in The Lancet.

"These findings support a potential l new therapeutic tool to effectively improve HbA1c levels well below 7% in such a challenging population of inadequately controlled basal insulin-treated type diabetes with the benefit of substantial weight loss, no increase of hypoglycemia risk, and without having to increase insulin doses," said Julio Rosenstock, MD, lead author of the study. "As we look to provide more solid options for people with type 2 diabetes beyond insulin-based therapies, it's also important to note the safety and tolerability profile was consistent with previous GLP1-RA trials."

Authors note additional analyses from the REIMAGINE 3 study are forthcoming, alongside other readouts from the broader REIMAGINE program.

Research presentation details:

REIMAGINE 1: CagriSema as Monotherapy for Drug-Naïve T2D

Vanita R. Aroda, MD

Symposium: REIMAGINE 1, 2, 3: Leveraging Amylin and GLP-1 for Type 2 Diabetes Care with CagriSema

for Type 2 Diabetes Care with CagriSema Sunday, June 7 from 4:45-5:00 p.m. CT

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Great Hall A (Level 1)

Research presentation details:

REIMAGINE 2: CagriSema vs. Semaglutide or Cagrilintide in T2D on Metformin ± SGLT2i

Akshay B. Jain, MD, FRCPC

Symposium: REIMAGINE 1, 2, 3: Leveraging Amylin and GLP-1 for Type 2 Diabetes Care with CagriSema

for Type 2 Diabetes Care with CagriSema Sunday, June 7 from 5:00-5:15 p.m. CT

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Great Hall A (Level 1)

Research presentation details:

REIMAGINE 3: CagriSema Add-On for Basal Insulin-Treated T2D ± Metformin

Julio Rosenstock, MD

Symposium: REIMAGINE 1, 2, 3: Leveraging Amylin and GLP-1 for Type 2 Diabetes Care with CagriSema

for Type 2 Diabetes Care with CagriSema Sunday, June 7 from 5:15-5:30 p.m. CT

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Great Hall A (Level 1)

About American Diabetes Association's 2026 Scientific Sessions

The ADA's 2026 Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held in New Orleans, LA, from June 5-8. Thousands of leading physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals from around the world are expected to convene both in person and virtually to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Attendees will receive exclusive access to thousands of original research presentations and take part in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADASciSessions.

About American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes—and we're not stopping. There are over 155 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn). (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

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SOURCE American Diabetes Association