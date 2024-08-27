ONCHAIN STUDIOS LAUNCHES IT'S MUCH ANTICIPATED SECONDARY MARKETPLACE

OnChain Studios has launched two innovative marketplaces: Toyken Market and The Digital Toy Exchange, both live now.

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnChain Studios, the parent company of Cryptoys, is thrilled to announce the public launch of Toyken Market, its second innovative marketplace. Alongside The Digital Toy Exchange (DTE), launched in June, Toyken Market solidifies OnChain Studios' leadership in digital toy space, offering users two distinct platforms where users can browse, buy and sell their Cryptoys.

Toyken Market

Toyken Market : Integrated directly with the Cryptoys platform, the Toyken Market is a secondary marketplace where users can buy and sell Cryptoys using Toyken, the newly launched virtual currency that powers all transactions within the Cryptoyverse. Toyken Market is designed to offer a seamless and user-friendly experience, all within the safe and secure Cryptoys environment.

The Digital Toy Exchange : Launched earlier this June, The Digital Toy Exchange is a peer-to-peer marketplace powered by Rarible , where users can buy and sell their Cryptoys with USDC. This marketplace is accessed via Teleportation, a unique feature allowing users to move their Cryptoys between their Backpack and supported external wallets.

Now, users can buy and sell their Cryptoys for USDC on the Digital Toy Exchange or enjoy a seamless experience on the Toyken Marketplace using Toyken.

"Our dual marketplace strategy represents a major leap forward in the digital ownership space. I'm incredibly proud of the team's ingenuity in developing a way to achieve both ownership while seamlessly integrating an in-house platform where diverse users can engage," said Will Weinraub, CEO and Co-Founder of Cryptoys' parent company, OnChain Studios.

ABOUT CRYPTOYS:

Cryptoys is a revolutionary new digital toy company that combines toys, gaming, and entertainment to create an expansive and playable universe. Cryptoys has created their own original characters, and most recently joined forces with Disney, Mattel, and NASCAR to bring fan-favorite characters to the Cryptoyverse. Cryptoys are fully interactive 3D digital toys that can be unboxed, unwrapped, and played with across a variety of interactive, digital experiences.

Learn more at www.Cryptoys.com and follow Cryptoys on Instagram , Youtube , and X .

ABOUT ONCHAIN STUDIOS:

OnChain Studios was formed with a clear mission to engage, entertain and empower the next generation of digital toy collectors of all ages around the world. CEO Will Weinraub was inspired by his daughter's obsession with collecting physical surprise pack toys when he co-founded OnChain Studios in 2018 with CTO Emilio Cueto, CXO Alfonso Martinez, CCO Freddy Oropeza, and COO Jhonathan Torres. Together the team is reimagining what a world-class toy company looks like in the future with the studio's flagship digital platform, Cryptoys.

