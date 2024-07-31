OnChain Studios Partners with 8k Games to Build Experiences on the Cryptoys Platform

MIAMI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnChain Studios is excited to announce a partnership with 8k Games to expand the experiences available on the Cryptoys platform.

8k Games is joining forces with OnChain Studios as an inaugural partner of the Cryptoys Play Partner Program, an initiative designed for gaming studios to develop games, apps, and experiences for the Cryptoys platform under a revenue share model.

Since its launch in 2023, OnChain Studios has developed proprietary technology and secured best-in-class IP for its digital toys, gaming, and collectible platform. This new partnership with 8k Games will introduce fresh play experiences to the platform, enhancing the joy of collecting and playing with Cryptoys.

"We've had a great long standing relationship with 8k Games and are very excited to be working with them to bring more experiences to the Cryptoys platform. Cryptoys is pioneering a new frontier in the world of digital toys and we couldn't be more proud of what's to come through this partnership and beyond," said Will Weinraub, CEO and Cofounder of OnChain Studios.

"At 8K Games, we are confident that this collaboration with OnChain Studios will open new opportunities for both companies. By combining our efforts, we can create innovative and engaging games on the Cryptoys platform. Cryptoys is a true pioneer in the new era of digital toys and has already earned the trust and love of users worldwide." Nik Pisetskyi, CEO 8K Games

Cryptoys is redefining the toy industry by offering digital toys that enable true ownership and can be used across various digital experiences. The collaboration with 8k Games, alongside OnChain Studios' own developments, will accelerate the number of available games and reduce the time to market for these experiences.

ABOUT CRYPTOYS:



Cryptoys is a revolutionary new digital toy company that combines toys, gaming, and entertainment to create an expansive and playable universe. Cryptoys has created their own original characters, and most recently joined forces with Disney, Mattel, and NASCAR to bring fan-favorite characters to the Cryptoyverse. Cryptoys are fully interactive 3D digital toys that can be unboxed, unwrapped, and played with across a variety of interactive, digital experiences.

Learn more at www.Cryptoys.com

ABOUT ONCHAIN STUDIOS:



OnChain Studios was formed with a clear mission to engage, entertain and empower the next generation of digital toy collectors of all ages around the world. CEO Will Weinraub was inspired by his daughter's obsession with collecting physical surprise pack toys when he co-founded OnChain Studios in 2018 with CTO Emilio Cueto, CXO Alfonso Martinez, CCO Freddy Oropeza, and COO Jhonathan Torres. Together the team is reimagining what a world-class toy company looks like in the future with the studio's flagship digital platform, Cryptoys.

ABOUT 8K GAMES:

8K Games is a leading mobile game developer and self-publisher, dedicated to crafting exceptional casual games. Building on a legacy of excellence, our mission is to drive innovation in creativity and technology, delivering immersive gaming experiences. Our team, composed of top talent from Ubisoft, Gameloft, Playrix, and Gismart, sets high industry standards. With deep expertise in mobile marketing, we ensure our games achieve the highest quality.

