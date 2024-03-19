ONCHAIN STUDIOS REVS UP A MULTI-YEAR CRYPTOYS PARTNERSHIP WITH NASCAR

NASCAR Digital Toys and Collectibles to Delight Racing Fans of All Ages

MIAMI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnChain Studios announced a multi-year partnership with NASCAR to create an exciting line of playable and collectible digital toys to be sold and featured on Cryptoys , the revolutionary new digital toy company that combines toys, gaming and entertainment.

The partnership will bring NASCAR's iconic brand into a fun and interactive world where fans of the wildly popular sport can collect, trade and play with digital toy race cars.

The collaboration will take NASCAR fans from the racetrack into an exciting digital world where collectors will be able to unbox their digital toys and take them out for a test drive in the expansive and playable Cryptoys universe.

"NASCAR will be the first sports franchise in the Cryptoyverse, offering a new way for collectors and fans to engage with the exciting world of stock car racing," said Will Weinraub, CEO and Co-Founder of Cryptoys' parent company OnChain Studios. "We're looking to build fun and new digital NASCAR experiences together."

"Cryptoys builds amazing digital toys, has a passionate community and offers another high-quality experience for fans to engage with NASCAR," said Mitch Rasmussen, NASCAR director, Web3. "Will has assembled an incredible team, and we are excited to help bring their vision for the future of play to life. This collaboration reinforces how NASCAR is tapping into emerging technology to reach new and existing fans in the spaces and places where they prefer to participate."

ABOUT CRYPTOYS:



Cryptoys is a revolutionary new digital toy company that combines toys, gaming, and entertainment to create an expansive and playable universe. Cryptoys has created their own original characters, and most recently joined forces with Disney and Mattel to bring fan-favorite characters to the Cryptoyverse. Cryptoys are fully interactive 3D digital toys that can be unboxed, unwrapped, and played with across a variety of interactive, digital experiences.

ABOUT ONCHAIN STUDIOS:



OnChain Studios was formed with a clear mission to engage, entertain and empower the next generation of digital toy collectors of all ages around the world. CEO Will Weinraub was inspired by his daughter's obsession with collecting physical surprise pack toys when he co-founded OnChain Studios in 2018 with CTO Emilio Cueto, CXO Alfonso Martinez, CCO Freddy Oropeza, and COO Jhonathan Torres. Together the team is reimagining what a world-class toy company looks like in the future with the studio's flagship digital product, Cryptoys.

ABOUT NASCAR:

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com

