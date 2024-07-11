Onclave Networks Becomes First Zero Trust Secure Communications Platform to Receive an Authority to Operate from a U.S. Government Agency

The authorization, which is conditional, is awarded by the Defense Health Agency, and covers use across the Department of Defense and White House Communications Agency.

MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onclave Networks, Inc. ("Onclave"), a leading innovator in cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the first ever such authorization awarded to a secure communications platform on the basis of Zero Trust. The authorization marks a significant milestone in the adoption of stringent security standards to protect the nation's health data amid increasing cyber threats.

Onclave is a global cybersecurity leader transforming the future of securing IT/OT devices, systems, and users, improving on the methods and technology used by the Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. Intelligence Community (IC). Onclave's TrustedPlatform® is a Zero Trust-based network overlay that protects networks by cryptographically securing vulnerable OT and IoT/IoMT networks. Onclave eliminates the attack surface, prevents breaches, and secures the network from malicious lateral movement.

"Receiving this ATO from the Defense Health Agency, the first of its kind awarded on the basis of Zero Trust by any federal government agency, is a significant achievement for Onclave, said James Taylor, CEO of Onclave Networks. "It highlights our innovative technology and our strong dedication to protecting the nation's health systems. This milestone is crucial as it opens the door for wider acceptance of zero trust architectures within the federal government, enhancing our defense against more complex and advanced threats."

"Onclave's Authorization to Operate from the Defense Health Agency will propel it forward across the federal government, hardening the nation's most critical cybersecurity ecosystems," said Manish Thakur, a board member of Onclave and Managing Partner at Option3, a leading cybersecurity private equity firm.

Onclave expects the ATO to set a new standard for the implementation of Zero Trust across the federal government, with initial customers including the DHA, White House Communications Agency, and NATO.

About Onclave Networks, Inc.

Based in the Washington, D.C., area, Onclave Networks, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that specializes in securing operational technology (OT/IoT) through private networks. Onclave provides the first true Zero Trust secure communications platform that protects both legacy and new operational technologies from cyberattacks and other types of unauthorized access. Onclave makes trusted secure communications a standard for all by providing the fastest path to a more secure, simplified, and cost-effective alternative to detection-only solutions.

