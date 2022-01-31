OncoArendi Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Adam Gołębiowski, Dr. Zbigniew Zasłona and Agnieszka Rajczuk-Szczepańska to its Management Board

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoArendi Therapeutics S.A. ("OncoArendi"; WSE: OAT), a clinical stage biotechnology company that uses its world leading medicinal capabilities to discover and develop first in class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate RNA and unexplored protein targets to treat multiple incurable diseases, announces the appointments of Dr. Adam Gołębiowski, Dr. Zbigniew Zasłona and Agnieszka Rajczuk–Szczepańska to its Management Board. These appointments bring further scientific expertise as well as enhanced organizational and development capabilities to the Management Board.

"I am pleased to welcome Adam, Zbigniew and Agnieszka as new members of the Management Board. They are all specialists and experts in their fields, and their experience and knowledge will build on and enhance the competencies of our existing Board," said Marcin Szumowski CEO and President of the Management Board. "OncoArendi has made great progress as we work towards building out a pipeline of innovative small molecule drugs targeting both mRNA and challenging protein disease targets. Adam and Zbigniew bring deep scientific knowledge and experience and will play a pivotal role in helping us further broaden our pipeline. Agnieszka's appointment adds significant expertise in human resources, talent management and people operations, at a time when we are continuing to rapidly grow and diversify our organization, to deliver on our ambitious goals."

Dr. Adam Gołębiowski, who is a co-founder of OncoArendi brings over 20 years of experience in leading research and development and drug discovery programs. In 1987 he completed his doctorate at the Institute of Organic Chemistry of the Polish Academy of Sciences, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship at Wayne State University, Michigan, USA. From 1989 to 2006, he led teams of medicinal chemists and research programs at Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals. From 2006 to 2012, he led research at the Institutes for Pharmaceutical Discovery (IPD) in Connecticut, USA. He is author of over 30 patents, 100 original publications, review articles and books.

Dr. Zbigniew Zasłona currently serves as Director of Biology at OncoArendi. He obtained his PhD in 2010 at the University of Giessen and the Marburg Lung Center in Germany, studying the mechanisms that modulate innate immunity in the context of pneumonia. He then undertook a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Michigan in the USA, where he focused on pharmacological studies of GPCR receptors, in particular lipid mediators of inflammation. From 2015 to October 2020, he was a research fellow at Trinity College Dublin (Ireland) in the Department of Biochemistry and Immunology, as well as a Senior Investigator at the UK biotechnology company Sitryx (which in March 2020 entered into a $1 bln collaboration and license agreementwith Eli Lilly), where he was responsible for anti-inflammatory drug development programs. Dr. Zasłona is a recognized international expert in the field of inflammatory processes and lung diseases and is repeatedly invited to lecture at leading international scientific conferences.

Agnieszka Rajczuk-Szczepańska currently serves as the Human Resources (HR) Director at OncoArendi. She has over 25 years of experience in HR, including over 10 years in managerial positions. As HR Director, she is responsible for recruitment, on-boarding, motivation, training and employee development, competence assessment and talent development management, work efficiency management and building employee engagement. She is a graduate of the University of Wrocław in the field of psychology with a specialization in organization and management. She also completed post-graduate studies in human resources management and labor law at the Kozminski University in Warsaw. She is a co-founder of the Polish HR Association in Poland.

Recently, OncoArendi also announced the hire of Dr. Samson Fung as Chief Medical Officer, ahead of the company starting the planned clinical development of OATD-02, a dual arginase inhibitor, in the second half of 2022.

About OncoArendi

OncoArendi is a clinical stage biotechnology company that uses its world leading medicinal capabilities to discover and develop first in class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate RNA and underexplored protein targets to treat multiple incurable diseases.

OncoArendi's world class medicinal chemistry has allowed it to generate a diverse pipeline of nine distinct programs with the support of leading academic life science institutions globally, these include the International Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Warsaw (IIMCB), which has significant expertise in RNA science.

OncoArendi has an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Galapagos for the global development and commercialization of OncoArendi's OATD-01. OATD-01 is a Phase 2-ready chitotriosidase/acidic mammalian chitinase (CHIT1/AMCase) inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other diseases with a fibrotic component.

OncoArendi's headquarters and laboratories are located in Warsaw, Poland with an additional laboratory in Łódź. The company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ticker: OAT).

For more information, please visit https://oncoarendi.com/en/ LinkedIn: @OncoArendi Therapeutics | Twitter: @oncoarendi | YouTube: @ OncoArendi Therapeutics

