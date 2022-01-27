OncoArendi Therapeutics Appoints Samson Fung, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoArendi Therapeutics S.A. ("OncoArendi"; WSE: OAT), a clinical stage biotechnology company that uses its world leading medicinal capabilities to discover and develop first in class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate RNA and unexplored protein targets to treat multiple incurable diseases, announces the appointment of Samson Fung, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Fung will be responsible for the company's global clinical development, translational science and regulatory strategies and will lead the advancement of OATD-02, its novel dual arginase inhibitor into Phase 1.

"Samson's extensive experience in drug development and translational medicine together with his background in oncology and deep knowledge gained working at blue-chip biopharmaceutical companies, makes him a crucial addition to our team," said Marcin Szumowski, CEO and President of the Management Board. We are delighted to welcome Samson at this exciting time as we prepare to progress our pipeline of first in class cancer and fibrosis therapies, including our lead wholly owned candidate OATD-02, a highly potent dual arginase inhibitor, which is on track to start Phase 1 in the second half of 2022."

Dr Fung added, "I am thrilled to be joining OncoArendi at such an important stage of its development. I am looking forward to working with the company's talented team to build a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs that has the potential to transform the care of cancer and fibrosis patients around the world."

Dr Fung brings more than two decades of global industry and senior leadership experience across the life science sector.

He has significant biotech experience with senior leadership roles (Head of Clinical Development, interim CMO) at several of Europe's most successful biotech companies including argenx, Micromet, later acquired by AMGEN, and Morphosys.

Dr. Fung has also held senior roles in clinical development, medical affairs, business development and strategic marketing at leading global pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Novartis, Pharmacia/Pfizer, Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca.

Dr. Fung graduated from the University of Freiburg, Germany and obtained his board certification in internal medicine with sub-specialization in oncology and hematology.

For further information, please contact:

OncoArendi (PR & IR)

Magdalena Licka

Email: [email protected]

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (Financial PR)

Frazer Hall, David Dible, Sandi Greenwood. Eleanor Perkin

Email: [email protected]

About OncoArendi

OncoArendi is a clinical stage biotechnology company that uses its world leading medicinal capabilities to discover and develop first in class small molecule drug candidates that directly modulate RNA and underexplored protein targets to treat multiple incurable diseases.

OncoArendi's world class medicinal chemistry has allowed it to generate a diverse pipeline of nine distinct programs with the support of leading academic life science institutions globally, these include the International Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Warsaw (IIMCB), which has significant expertise in RNA science.

OncoArendi has an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Galapagos for the global development and commercialization of OncoArendi's OATD-01. OATD-01 is a Phase 2-ready chitotriosidase/acidic mammalian chitinase (CHIT1/AMCase) inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other diseases with a fibrotic component.

OncoArendi's headquarters and laboratories are located in Warsaw, Poland with an additional laboratory in Łódź. The company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ticker: OAT).

For more information, please visit https://oncoarendi.com/en/ LinkedIn: @OncoArendi Therapeutics | Twitter: @oncoarendi | YouTube: @ OncoArendi Therapeutics

SOURCE OncoArendi Therapeutics