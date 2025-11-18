ONCOassist Launches ONCO-IQ: A Quiz-Based Learning Feature Bringing Interactivity to Oncology Education

KILLARNEY, Ireland, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONCOassist®, the world's leading oncology decision-support platform used by more than 100,000 oncology professionals across 180 countries, has announced the launch of ONCO-IQ, a new quiz-based learning feature that turns oncology education into an engaging, evidence-driven experience. Designed specially for oncologists and other cancer-treating physicians by our global team of clinical contributors, ONCO-IQ presents short, focused clinical quizzes covering the latest scientific updates, trial data and evolving standards of care. Each quiz allows users to test their knowledge, view evidence-based explanations, and compare results with peers around the world—all within the trusted ONCOassist environment.

"With ONCO-IQ, we wanted to make learning in oncology more interactive, practical, and enjoyable," said Eoin O'Carroll, CEO and Co-Founder of ONCOassist. "Clinicians are constantly faced with new data and changing guidelines. By transforming this information into concise, quiz-style challenges, we help oncology professionals stay sharp, confident, and informed—without adding to their workload."

Kevin Bambury, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of ONCOassist, added:

"Pharma and medical education partners are increasingly looking for compliant, measurable ways to reach oncology professionals. ONCO-IQ delivers a science-driven, gamified format that encourages real engagement—allowing partners to support education and awareness initiatives while providing actionable analytics on knowledge uptake."

Dr. Richard Bambury, Chief Medical Officer at ONCOassist, commented:

"As an oncologist, I know how valuable it is to test knowledge and receive digestible, topical updates in real time. ONCO-IQ brings that opportunity directly into the clinician's workflow—quick, evidence-based quizzes that reinforce understanding of the latest advances in cancer care. It's an innovative way to support continuous learning while keeping the focus on patient outcomes."

Built on ONCOassist's CE-approved, evidence-based platform, ONCO-IQ offers a compliant, high-impact channel for pharmaceutical and medical-education partners to collaborate on oncology knowledge-reinforcement initiatives. Every quiz undergoes medical review to ensure scientific accuracy, educational integrity, and fair balance.

ONCO-IQ is now available to verified oncologists and physicians in the U.S. through the ONCOassist app and web platform. Access for oncology nurses and allied health professionals is planned for 2026.

ONCOassist is a CE-approved clinical decision-support platform created by Portable Medical Technology Ltd. It provides oncology healthcare professionals with validated calculators, prognostic tools, toxicity management guidelines, staging criteria, and educational resources in one easy-to-use platform. ONCOassist partners with pharmaceutical companies, medical societies, and research organizations to advance oncology education and improve clinical decision-making globally.

