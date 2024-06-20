OncoBeta introduces Rhenium-SCT for non-melanoma skin cancer patients at Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre

MADRID, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoBeta®, a leading medical device company specialising in innovative epidermal radioisotope therapies, today announced Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, in Madrid, has treated its first patient with Rhenium-SCT® (skin cancer therapy) – and is expected to continue offering this therapy for patients with non-melanoma skin cancers (NMSCs).

Rhenium skin cancer therapy is an advanced radionuclide therapy technology that offers a painless,*1,2 single-session,†1-3 non-invasive‡1 treatment without disfiguring scarring.1,4 Treatment with Rhenium-SCT employs a superficial application of a paste containing β-emitting particles directly to the NMSC lesion, targeting cancer cells without the need for surgery.1,4

Shannon D. Brown III, CCO at OncoBeta, says, "With rates of NMSC increasing globally, we feel it's vitally important that new treatment options are offered to patients. Surgical intervention continues to be the most common treatment, but it can lead to disappointing results. Rhenium skin cancer therapy addresses many patients' desires for a non-surgical alternative – with simple application directly to the lesion, treatment time generally ranges 45 to 180 mins, which means patients can continue with their lives with very little disruption."

New cases of NMSCs in Spain are expected to almost double from 2022-2050 according to latest figures by the International Agency of Research on Cancer as part of the World Health Organization,5 making Mardrid an important location for this innovative NMSC treatment option.

"Rhenium-SCT has long been accessible to patients across Europe. This new clinic in Spain marks a significant milestone in expanding access to this innovative treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer patients," Mr Brown explains.

Dr Gerhard Dahlhoff, Medical Director at OncoBeta, says, "Rhenium-SCT allows for a targeted and non-invasive treatment of NMSCs without damaging adjacent healthy tissue. It offers a patient-friendly treatment alternative and we are delighted to have another medical facility offering Rhenium-SCT to those suffering with NMSCs."

About the Rhenium-SCT® (Skin Cancer Therapy)

Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) is the most common form of cancer in humans.1 The most common cause of NMSC is sun exposure, while other predisposing factors include genetic skin conditions and immunosuppressive diseases or treatments.1,4

The Rhenium-SCT is a painless,*1,2 single session,†1-3 non-invasive‡1 therapy that provides aesthetic results, even in cases otherwise considered difficult to treat.1,4,6 The Rhenium-SCT utilizes the radioisotope rhenium-188 in an epidermal application with optimal properties for the treatment of NMSCs (non-melanoma skin cancers). The Rhenium-SCT is a precise, personalized therapy that is only applied to the area needed to treat without affecting the healthy tissue.4,6 The specially designed device ensures the Rhenium-SCT compound never comes in direct contact with the patient's skin and the application is safe and simple for the applying physician. Most cases of NMSCs (basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas) can be treated using the Rhenium-SCT in one single session. †1-4 Scar-free healing of the treated lesion area and the regeneration of healthy tissue occurs usually within a few weeks after treatment.1,6,7

About OncoBeta®

OncoBeta® with its headquarters located in Garching near Munich, Germany, is a privately held medical device company, specializing in the development and commercialization of state-of-the-art, innovative therapies. Since its foundation, OncoBeta has concentrated its efforts on the development, regulatory approval(s) and commercialization of the epidermal radioisotope therapy Rhenium-SCT® (Skin Cancer Therapy), targeting NMSCs. OncoBeta has perfected the customized application and device management system in conformity with all health, safety, and environmental protection regulatory standards.

*No reported pain during procedure.1,2

†Complete tumour regression in 98.5% of lesions treated.3

‡A treatment is considered non-invasive when no cut or break in the skin is created.8

