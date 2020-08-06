Oncodisc, Inc. Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation to Develop Cancer Technology

"Cancer care is the single most rapidly increasing component of US healthcare spending. More than 80% of that cancer care, including immunotherapy and chemotherapy, takes place in outpatient clinics," said James Mitchell, MD, founder and CEO of Oncodisc, Inc. "We are pleased to work with the NSF on this important remote patient care technology to benefit the 17 million global patients diagnosed with cancer each year. Among the first to benefit will be the 9.8 million that require first-line chemotherapy and 7.4 million that are eligible for immunotherapy."

"This funding will enable us to advance our AI-embedded intelligent implantable technology and support our mission to improve personalized cancer care through remote detection of changes in patient health status and streamlining doctor-patient communication. Our technology is applicable to other chronic diseases as well," said Dr. Mitchell.

"NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering," said Andrea Belz, Division Director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. "With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs."

The Oncodisc RCP integrates physician-designed software, firmware, and the world's first intelligent implantable vascular access port. The technology aims to provide an uninterrupted stream of digital biodata while facilitating immunotherapy, chemotherapy and integrating with existing oncology workflow.

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs

America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $1.75 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.1 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

About Oncodisc, Inc.

Oncodisc, Inc. is developing the Oncodisc Remote Care Platform ("Oncodisc RCP"). Oncodisc was founded in 2018 by physicians James Mitchell, MD and Andrew Thoreson, MD. The Oncodisc RCP is designed to benefit cancer and chronic disease patients by providing artificial intelligence-embedded, physician-designed software and firmware integrated with the world's first intelligent implantable vascular access port. Our mission is to personalize care through remote detection of changes in patient health status and enhance doctor-patient communication. Learn more at www.oncodisc.com

*The Oncodisc RCP requires FDA clearance and is not yet available for sale.

