OncoHealth Appoints Wesley Staggs as Chief Commercial Officer

Executive to Lead Sales, Partnerships, Business Development to Drive OncoHealth Growth

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHealth®, a leading digital health company dedicated to oncology, today announced the appointment of Wesley "Wes" Staggs as the company's Chief Commercial Officer. Staggs will be responsible for leading all sales, channel partnerships and business development to drive market expansion with payers, providers, employers and life science companies.

Staggs, a United States Marine Corps veteran, brings extensive leadership experience in customer facing roles, including sales, revenue growth, customer success, implementation, operations and technology both in the healthcare and technology industries.

"I'm excited to join the incredible team at OncoHealth because of the large opportunity to make an impact on patients' lives," said Staggs, Chief Commercial Officer, OncoHealth. "Today, patients with cancer are living longer and seeing better outcomes but are also being impacted by the skyrocketing cost of their care. Employers and health plans have identified cancer care as a top initiative, and OncoHealth is well positioned to make a difference with cost containment, data and virtual care management."

A growth-focused leader with 30 years of experience, Staggs comes to OncoHealth from PatientPoint where he held roles as Chief Corporate Development Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Customer Success. During his time there, he led partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and identified ways to enhance the patient experience and improve doctor-patient engagement for PatientPoint's customers. Prior to PatientPoint, Staggs held leadership roles at Revegy (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer), RVH Analytics (Chief Revenue Officer), OneHealth Solutions, Inc. (Executive Vice President, Revenue) and Concerro (acquired by API Healthcare).

"Wes brings a depth of commercial experience across all of healthcare to our team," said Rick Dean, Chief Executive Officer, OncoHealth. "His leadership experience and his success growing sales, increasing revenue, identifying business opportunities and implementing them will be invaluable to OncoHealth as we continue to grow."

Staggs sits on the board for ToolBank USA, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that serves community-based organizations by providing needed tools, equipment and expertise to empower their goals. He holds a Master of Science in computer information systems and healthcare administration from Georgia State University and a bachelor's in marketing and professional selling from Kennesaw State University.

About OncoHealth

OncoHealth is a leading digital health company dedicated to helping health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer through technology-enabled services and real-world data analytics. Supporting more than 8 million people in the US and Puerto Rico, OncoHealth offers digital solutions for treatment review, real-world evidence, and telehealth across all cancer types. For more information, visit www.oncohealth.us.

