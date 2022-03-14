OncoHealth Named One of the Top Workplaces for 2022 by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHealth, a leading digital health company dedicated to oncology, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the company announced today. Inclusion on the list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey which measures 15 culture drivers such as alignment, execution, connection, and others that are critical to the success of any organization.

The company's commitment to building a collaborative and inclusive work culture has been a priority since its inception over 10 years ago. With employees across the U.S. and Puerto Rico and offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Plantation, Florida; and San Juan, Puerto Rico, keeping its workforce connected and engaged has been integral in its continued success as a fast-growing and dynamic company.

"We are proud to have top-notch, experienced team members who live our mission every day and recognize that the culture at OncoHealth is what makes us stand out," said Shay Hurst, Chief People Officer at OncoHealth. "We are passionate about our workplace culture and work hard to be transparent and collaborative. The employee feedback that led to this award shows these attributes are embraced as our company's strengths."

OncoHealth's mission is to enable people with cancer to live their journey, not cancer's. By combining human-centered design, mobile technology, data, empathy, and specially trained oncology experts, OncoHealth helps health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers navigate the physical, mental and financial complexities of cancer through technology-enabled services and real-world data.

"OncoHealth's vision runs deep in our culture. Most of our team has a story and a reason why they work here," said Rick Dean, OncoHealth's CEO. "This empathy is what motivates us every day to work passionately on behalf of the patients and those who place their trust in us. We are very honored to accept this award and applaud our team members for making our company a great place to work."

About OncoHealth

OncoHealth is a leading digital health company dedicated to helping health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer through technology-enabled services and real-world data. Supporting more than 7 million people in the US and Puerto Rico, OncoHealth offers digital solutions for treatment review, real-world evidence, and virtual care across all cancer types. For more information, visit www.oncohealth.us

