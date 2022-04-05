OncoHost Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to Analyze Immunotherapy Resistance

BINYAMINA, Israel, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a global leader in next-generation precision oncology for improved personalized cancer therapy, announced today that Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has joined its PROPHETIC study, launching a clinical site in Buffalo, New York.

The clinical trial site will use OncoHost's precision oncology platform, PROphet®, to conduct proteomic analysis on patients receiving immunotherapy for malignant melanoma, small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to predict their treatment response. The expansion of OncoHost's ongoing clinical trial initiative comes as the company's diagnostic platform shows strong accuracy in host response analysis of late-stage lung cancer patients.

"With an increase in available treatment options, oncologists and patients find themselves facing a challenge in how to successfully identify treatment approaches that will yield the highest success probability," said Dr. Igor Puzanov, Professor of Medicine and Oncology at Roswell Park Center and PI of the study. "To maximize the likelihood of selecting the correct therapy combinations for each patient, clinicians rely on predictive biomarkers to guide individual treatment planning. Roswell Park is proud to help advance this work with our participation as a study site. We look forward to exploring the study's ongoing development and eventual findings, with the hope of improving our patient outcomes as a result."

PROphet® is a first-of-its-kind diagnostic platform that combines proteomic analysis with AI to predict patient response to immunotherapy and identify resistance associated processes. Recent results from the ongoing PROPHETIC study show that through analysis of one blood test pre-treatment, PROphet® can predict patient response in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with high accuracy at three months, six months and one year. The platform also identifies potential drug targets, advancing the development of novel therapeutic strategies and providing clinicians with potential combinations to overcome treatment resistance.

"We are excited to partner with a prestigious and leading provider of cancer treatment, collaborating to gain a better understanding of patient response," said Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost. "With Roswell Park joining our multicenter trial we can now expand recruitment, further developing our research base and improving on our current technology capabilities. We anticipate strong results from this study, which will eventually help us provide a premier tool for oncologists and physicians in the fight against cancer."

To date, OncoHost has opened over 35 clinical trial sites globally, expanding the study's reach to new locations and providing a broader body of evidence-based research ahead of the U.S. PROphet® launch later this year.

About OncoHost

OncoHost combines life-science research and advanced machine learning technology to develop personalized strategies to maximize the success of cancer therapy. Utilizing proprietary proteomic analysis, the company aims to understand patients' unique response to therapy and overcome one of the major obstacles in clinical oncology today – resistance to therapy. OncoHost's host response profiling platform, PROphet®, analyzes proteomic changes in blood samples to monitor the dynamics of biological processes induced by the patient (i.e., the host) in response to a given cancer therapy. This proteomic profile is highly predictive of individual patient outcome, thus enabling personalized treatment planning. PROphet® also identifies potential drug targets, advancing the development of novel therapeutic strategies as well as rationally based combination therapies.

