OncoHost Welcomes Nobel Prize Winner to Scientific Advisory Board

BINYAMINA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, global leader in host response profiling for improved personalized cancer therapy, announced today that renowned biologist and winner of The Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Professor Aaron Ciechanover, has joined the company's scientific advisory board.

"We are delighted to have Professor Ciechanover, an eminent researcher and physician, join our team. His profound scientific knowledge in protein biology and fundamental discoveries in protein turnover that awarded him the 2004 Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be an invaluable contribution to our research efforts in identifying effective personalized cancer treatments," said Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost. "OncoHost's unique approach to host response analysis and our methods to overcome therapy resistance will be further improved by Prof. Ciechanover's vast experience and innovative ideas in the field of biochemistry."

Among the many accolades that Prof. Ciechanover has been awarded are the 2000 Albert Lasker Prize for Basic Medical Research, the 2003 Israel Prize for Biological Research, and the 2004 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He is a member of various academies, including the Israeli National Academy of Sciences and Humanities, the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), the National Academies of Sciences (NAS) and Medicine (NAM) of the USA (Foreign Associate), and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS; Foreign Member).

Prof. Ciechanover is currently a distinguished research professor in the Rappaport Faculty of Medicine at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel, and serves on the board of several biotech companies. His current research is focused on several biological aspects of cancer development and tumor suppression, involving the role of the ubiquitin proteasome system in these processes. His laboratory, which is part of the Rappaport Technion's Integrated Cancer Center (RTICC) in the Rappaport Faculty of Medicine, is currently involved in development of several anti-cancer drugs – including a unique PROTAC. It expands its areas of research and focus to include informatics, AI-based diagnostic tools, and metabolomics, and in collaboration with oncology centers in Israel and China, initiating clinical trials that use application of precision medicine for the benefit of cancer patients.

"I look forward to implementing my research and knowledge on tumor biology and various disease progression mechanisms to work with OncoHost in understanding host response related processes," said Prof. Aaron Ciechanover. "Proteomic analysis is allowing us to make great advances in personalized cancer care. With OncoHost's host response profiling platform, the future of personalized cancer care is no longer a distant reality, but within our grasp."

About OncoHost

OncoHost combines life-science research and advanced machine learning technology to develop personalized strategies to maximize the success of cancer therapy. Utilizing proprietary proteomic analysis, the company aims to understand patients' unique response to therapy and overcome one of the major obstacles in clinical oncology today – resistance to therapy. OncoHost's Host Response Profiling platform (PROphet®) analyzes proteomic changes in blood samples to monitor the dynamics of biological processes induced by the patient (i.e., the host) in response to a given cancer therapy. This proteomic profile is highly predictive of individual patient outcome, thus enabling personalized treatment planning. PROphet® also identifies potential drug targets, advancing the development of novel therapeutic strategies as well as rationally based combination therapies.

