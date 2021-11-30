OncoHost Welcomes UC Davis Professor, David Gandara, M.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

BINYAMINA, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost , a global leader in next-generation precision oncology for improved personalized cancer therapy, announced today that Professor David R. Gandara, director of the Thoracic Oncology Program at University of California Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center (UCDCCC), professor of medicine and senior adviser to the cancer center director, has joined the company's scientific advisory board.

"We are thrilled to have Prof. Gandara, an award-winning researcher and physician, join the OncoHost team. His vast expertise in precision oncology, particularly in lung cancer, will serve as a vital contribution to our research efforts in identifying resistance mechanisms in cancer patients," said Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost. "His clinical and scientific impact in the field of developing predictive biomarkers for therapeutic efficacy will be invaluable to OncoHost's approach, and we look forward to growing together."

Prof. Gandara brings deep knowledge and understanding to the field of personalized cancer care, focused on investigating new anticancer agents and biomarkers in a variety of novel drug classes. Among the many honors that Prof. Gandara has been awarded are the IASLC Scientific Achievement Award, the Team Science Award from the Addario Lung Cancer Foundation and the Science Trajectory Award from the International Society of Liquid Biopsy, among others.

"I am delighted to join OncoHost's scientific advisory board at such an exciting time in the company's development, including the upcoming launch of its host response profiling platform, PROphet®," said Prof. Gandara. "OncoHost's unique approach to pinpointing and understanding host response and related processes is a driving force in the precision oncology market. I look forward to bringing my experience to help push forward much needed change."

Prof. Gandara is a co-leader at Lung MAP, a precision medicine umbrella clinical trial for the development of biomarker-driven strategies for new therapies in lung cancer. His current research includes the development of preclinical modeling and clinical research in lung cancer. Recently, he was appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the International Society for Liquid Biopsy. Prior to his present roles, Prof. Gandara was president of the International Association for Study of Lung Cancer, as well as treasurer and BOD member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

About OncoHost

OncoHost combines life-science research and advanced machine learning technology to develop personalized strategies to maximize the success of cancer therapy. Utilizing proprietary proteomic analysis, the company aims to understand patients' unique response to therapy and overcome one of the major obstacles in clinical oncology today – resistance to therapy. OncoHost's host response profiling platform, PROphet®, analyzes proteomic changes in blood samples to monitor the dynamics of biological processes induced by the patient (i.e., the host) in response to a given cancer therapy. This proteomic profile is highly predictive of individual patient outcome, thus enabling personalized treatment planning. PROphet® also identifies potential drug targets, advancing the development of novel therapeutic strategies as well as rationally based combination therapies.

For more information, visit http://www.oncohost.com.

