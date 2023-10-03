OncoHost's PROphet® Platform to Support Henlius US-Based Phase III Trial for Patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

Proteomic Pattern Recognition Technology to Help Identify and Characterize Potential Resistance Patterns in Recruited Patients, Provide Correlative Biomarkers to Guide Outcomes

BINYAMINA, Israel , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, today announced a collaboration with Hengenix Biotech, Inc. (Henlius USA), affiliated with Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company with the vision to offer high-quality, affordable, and innovative biologic medicines for patients worldwide with a focus on oncology, autoimmune diseases, and ophthalmic diseases. Henlius USA will utilize OncoHost's PROphet® platform to identify exploratory, correlative biomarkers for patients recruited in its comprehensive Phase III clinical trial (NCT05468489). The trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of Serplulimab plus chemotherapy (carboplatin - etoposide) in previously untreated US-based patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC).

OncoHost's PROphet® platform combines bioinformatics, system biology, proteomic pattern recognition and machine learning to predict clinical benefit probability (defined as prolonged progression-free survival) in response to immunotherapy. PROphet® analyzes 7,000 proteins in patient blood samples using aptamer-based assays (SomaScan® by Somalogic (NASDAQ: SLGC)) and combines data collection with machine learning models for patient selection, OS (overall survival)/PFS (progression-free survival) prediction, MoA (Mechanisms of Action) discovery, AE (adverse events) prediction, and response prediction. The platform is applicable in oncology, autoimmune diseases, inflammation, and inflammatory bowel disease.

PROphet® has been added to the comprehensive Phase III clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of Serplulimab combined with chemotherapy in comparison to the standard-of-care atezolizumab combined with chemotherapy, identifying potential proteomics-based biomarkers to better characterize possible resistance patterns in recruited patients. The goal of this collaboration is to add another layer of information to the study by offering insight into who will benefit from the targeted combination therapy.

"We stand at the height of a transformative era in cancer therapeutics, and we are honored to support Henlius USA in better understanding resistance mechanisms to truly personalize care," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "Our shared goal is to improve cancer patients' outcomes by developing robust, scientifically sound technologies to support them and their caregivers. We believe that such collaborations hold the potential to bring new hope to those affected by this challenging disease."

About Henlius USA

Hengenix Biotech, Inc. (Henlius USA), located in Milpitas, CA, is the U.S. specialty division of Henlius (2696.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company with the vision to offer high-quality, affordable, and innovative medicines for patients worldwide with a focus on oncology, autoimmune diseases, and ophthalmic diseases. Up to date, 5 products have been launched in China, 1 has been approved for marketing in overseas markets, 19 indications are approved worldwide, and 2 marketing applications have been accepted for review in the U.S., and the EU, respectively. Since its inception in 2010, Henlius has built an integrated biopharmaceutical platform with core capabilities of high-efficiency and innovation embedded throughout the whole product life cycle including R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization. It has established global innovation centers and Shanghai-based manufacturing facilities in line with global Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), including Xuhui Plant certificated by China and the EU GMP and Songjiang First Plant certificated by China GMP.

Henlius has pro-actively built a diversified and high-quality product pipeline covering over 20 innovative monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and has continued to explore immuno-oncology combination therapies with proprietary HANSIZHUANG (anti-PD-1 mAb) as backbone. Apart from the launched products HANLIKANG (rituximab), the first China-developed biosimilar, HANQUYOU (trastuzumab for injection, trade name in Europe: Zercepac®; trade names in Australia: Tuzucip® and Trastucip®), the first China-developed mAb biosimilar approved both in China and Europe, HANDAYUAN (adalimumab) and HANBEITAI (bevacizumab), the innovative product HANSIZHUANG has been approved by the NMPA for the treatment of MSI-H solid tumors, squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (sqNSCLC), Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC), and Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC), making it the world's first anti-PD-1 mAb for the first-line treatment of SCLC. What's more, Henlius has conducted over 30 clinical studies for 16 products, expanding its presence in major markets as well as emerging markets.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphet® NSCLC test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

