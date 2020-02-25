Oncologie, Inc. Announces Collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center to Advance the Development of Precision Medicine for the Treatment of Gastric and Gastrointestinal Cancers

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncologie, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative oncology treatments targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Moffitt Cancer Center. The collaboration will include genetically characterizing and classifying the microenvironment of tumors from Moffitt patients to better understand how various treatments affect clinical outcomes for patients. The initial focus is on patients with gastric and gastrointestinal cancers.

Oncologie's approach is to characterize the TME using its proprietary bioinformatics platform of RNA signatures. Moffitt will partner with Oncologie to analyze patient TMEs and evaluate potential correlations between patient tumor classifications, patient treatments and outcomes.

"The reported response rates to approved immunotherapies in gastric cancers languish in the 10 to15% range, leaving dramatic room for improvement in patient outcomes," said Mokenge Malafa, M.D., senior member of the Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. "We have the potential opportunity to significantly enhance response rates in the treatment of these cancers. We are proud to partner with and support Oncologie as we advance our joint missions to develop precision medicines to effectively improve outcomes for cancer patients."

"The ability to match cancer patients with optimized and individualized treatments is a rapidly evolving science and has the potential to revolutionize the development of new and effective treatments for previously intractable cancers," said Laura Benjamin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Oncologie. "The additional TME signature, patient treatment and outcome data that this collaboration will provide has the potential to significantly contribute to the development of a predictive test that could allow for tailored decision-making, more effective treatment strategies, and better outcomes for patients fighting these cancers."

The two organizations expect to share findings from the collaboration at an appropriate medical meeting later this year.

About Oncologie, Inc.

Oncologie, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering better outcomes for cancer patients through improved approaches to patient selection and clinical trial design. Our current pipeline includes clinical programs that improve treatment outcomes by modulating the TME and enhancing the immune response to targeting cancer cells. From its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and Shanghai, China, Oncologie is working with global partners to acquire and develop innovative drugs for cancer patients around the world.

