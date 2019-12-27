Oncologie Selected as Top 100 Innovative Pharmaceutical Company in China

SHANGHAI, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncologie, a biopharmaceutical company with innovative oncology therapeutics supported by a biomarker platform to select patients, today announced that it has been selected as a Top 100 innovative pharmaceutical company in China by VCBeat, a renowned healthcare media group, as part of an annual industry selection of "2019 China Future Healthcare Top 100 Rankings".

Launched in 2015 by VCBeat, the "Future Healthcare Top 100" was China's first and one of the most influential healthcare ranking selections for non-listed companies with aims to identify the most innovative biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies that represent China's future healthcare development. A committee of investors, experts, journalists and researchers will review, examine, and vote for the Top 100 based on candidate companies' latest valuation, core team build-up, technological progress, industry reputation, etc.

As an oncology therapeutics start-up company established in 2018, the name of Oncologie as Top 100 shows that the company's innovative operating model, differentiated positioning and rapid business development have been recognized by the industry and investors in China. The company has established a highly differentiated pipeline with global rights and has initiated related clinical studies worldwide. In August Oncologie announced a global Phase 2 study collaboration with Merck in the United States, United Kingdom, South Korea and Taiwan to evaluate the combination of Oncologie's investigational drug Bavituximab and Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal cancer. The clinical study is currently enrolling patients.

Oncologie closed its Series B financing in June, led by Nan Fung Life Sciences and Pivotal BioVentures China, other investors including Panacea Venture Healthcare and Korea Investment Partners. It was one of the largest financing completed in China's healthcare industry in 2019.

About Oncologie

Oncologie is a next generation, oncology therapeutics company. Oncologie leverages its unique biomarker platform to develop targeted therapies that are matched to individual tumors based on the dominant biology of the tumor microenvironment. The current pipeline is focused on mid-stage clinical programs that modify the immune system to enhance efficacy of current standards of care and emerging immunotherapy agents. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and Shanghai, China, Oncologie is working with global partners to acquire and develop innovative drugs for cancer patients around the world. For more information on Oncologie, Inc., please visit www.oncologie.international.

