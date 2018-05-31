Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8338151-cardinal-health-oncology-insights-report/

The report is released in advance of the 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago to promote discussions on the conference theme, "Delivering Discoveries: Expanding the Reach of Precision Medicine."

Request a copy of the Oncology Insights report at www.cardinalhealth.com/oncologyinsights.

Some of the key findings in the report include:

More than a third of respondents say precision medicine will have a significant impact on oncology care within two to three years, while 57 percent say they believe it will have moderate impact.

Oncologists see several barriers to adoption including cost of the drugs (51 percent); cost of genomic testing (25 percent) and lack of decision support tools (14 percent). Also, 76 percent say more financial aid and reimbursement support is needed for patients.

About two-thirds of participating oncologists said they use genomic testing to identify the best treatment options for cancer patients, with another 25 percent saying they are likely to begin using it in the year ahead.

Availability of genomic testing and turnaround times for results vary greatly. Fifty-eight percent report that testing is not available at their local institution and 36 percent say they wait 15 days or longer for results.

Nearly six in 10 participating oncologists cited challenges in interpreting results of genomic tests. These responses reflect additional obstacles the industry may need to address when bringing new precision medicines to market.

"This report is timely in a year when the oncology community is buzzing about how precision medicines may dramatically advance care," said Joe DePinto, president of Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions. "The potential for these innovative therapies to improve outcomes is exciting, but there are many factors that will affect their commercial success. This research explores the perceptions of oncologists around the use of precision medicines and genomic testing, as well as possible barriers to adoption."

The findings in Oncology Insights are based on research conducted at three Cardinal Health Oncology Summits earlier this year. In total, the summits brought together more than 160 U.S oncologists, representing a diverse mix of community and hospital-based practices. The report also includes viewpoints from Chief Medical Officers: Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, FACP, and Bruce Feinberg, DO.

For media: to request a copy of the report, please contact Heather Clark at (614) 757-7680 or Heather.Clark02@CardinalHealth.com.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company provides clinically proven medical products, pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency from hospital to home. Cardinal Health connects patients, providers, payers, pharmacists and manufacturers for integrated care coordination and better patient management. To help combat prescription drug abuse, the company and its education partners created Generation Rx, a national drug education and awareness program. Backed by nearly 100 years of experience, with approximately 50,000 employees in nearly 60 countries, Cardinal Health ranks #14 on the Fortune 500. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com, follow @CardinalHealth on Twitter, @cardinalhealthwings on Facebook and connect on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/ company/cardinal-health.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncologists-see-opportunities-challenges-with-emergence-of-precision-medicine-300657264.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health

Related Links

http://www.cardinalhealth.com

