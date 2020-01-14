Oncology Analytics Announces Dr. Peter Bach to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Analytics, a leading technology-enabled service company which provides health plans, providers and patients with an evidence-based, analytics focused approach to utilization management purpose-built for oncology, has announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Bach, director of Memorial Sloan Kettering's Center for Health Policy and Outcomes to the company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Bach is a well-known healthcare policy expert on the cost and value of anticancer drugs. He is leading efforts to increase the understanding of the US drug development process and develop new models for drug pricing that include value to patients. Dr. Bach has also proposed a number of strategies for Medicare to link payment to the value of healthcare services delivered.

"We are fortunate to have one of the most preeminent doctors, researchers, and healthcare policy experts as part of the Oncology Analytics team," said Rick Dean, Oncology Analytics' CEO. "Dr. Bach has made significant, enduring contributions not only to his own institution but to national healthcare policy. Dr. Bach's experience working in private and public healthcare will provide strategic insight to our company as we continue to experience significant growth from our health plan partners."

Dr. Bach has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles in outlets such as the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Association. He has served as a mentor to 15 postdoctoral researchers and junior faculty, given more than 100 invited seminars, and been the recipient of multiple NIH grants. Dr. Bach is a member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation, the Johns Hopkins Society of Scholars, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the National Academy of Medicine.

Oncology Analytics, Inc. provides health plans, providers, and patients with a data-driven, utilization management solution that delivers real-world, evidence-based analytics-focused exclusively for oncology. Used by physicians to support more than 4.3 million health plan members in the US and Puerto Rico, the Oncology Analytics e-Prior Authorization platform covers the full spectrum of therapeutics, across all cancer types and stages, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, precision medicine, targeted therapy, and supportive care. The extensive pathway library is continuously updated with the latest evidence-based protocols, which provides the most current options for value-based treatment paths for every patient case. For more information, please visit www.oncologyanalytics.com.

