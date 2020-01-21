Oncology Analytics Announces Partnership Agreement with Humana Puerto Rico

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humana Health Plans of Puerto Rico has selected Oncology Analytics to implement a patient-first approach to utilization management for oncology. Through this partnership, Humana will ensure that their 44,600 Medicare Advantage and PDP members as well as their 74,300 members enrolled in a commercial fully-insured, ASO, or Medicare Supplement plan in Puerto Rico will receive the most effective, safe, and affordable chemotherapy treatment options available.

"Our provider network and our members are integral to our Puerto Rico market and minimizing disruption while maximizing provider and member satisfaction is very important to us," said Luis Torres Olivera, Puerto Rico Market President for Humana. "Oncology Analytics' approach, which correlates deep oncology expertise, evidence guided data analytics and provider collaboration to expedite case reviews and treatment decisions, will enable Humana Puerto Rico to meet the unique needs of both patients and providers to deliver the highest quality of care and best possible outcomes."

Oncology Analytics employs technology, data science, analytics, and deep oncology expertise to ensure patients get the right treatment, at the right time, at the right costs. The company's offerings provide health plans with extensive clinical insight that ensures that anti-cancer therapies are based on science and evidence-based protocols.

"It's critical that Humana members receive effective and affordable cancer care," said Dr. Bryan Loy, Humana's Corporate Medical Director of oncology, laboratory, and personalized medicine strategies.

"This expansion with Oncology Analytics is a great example of how Humana values our long-term relationships with partners who continue to innovate, drive quality and add value for our members."

Since 2011, Oncology Analytics has partnered with Humana to support its utilization management programs for oncology in multiple U.S. markets.

"We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with Humana and look forward to working with Luis and his talented team at Humana Puerto Rico," said Rick Dean, Chief Executive Officer of Oncology Analytics.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

About Oncology Analytics

Oncology Analytics, Inc. provides health plans, providers, and patients with a data-driven, utilization management solution that delivers real-world, evidence-based analytics focused exclusively for oncology. Used by physicians to support over 4.3 million health plan members in the US and Puerto Rico, the Oncology Analytics e-Prior Authorization platform covers the full spectrum of therapeutics, across all cancer types and stages, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, precision medicine, targeted therapy, and supportive care. The extensive pathway library is continuously updated with the latest evidence-based protocols, which provides the most current options for value-based treatment paths for every patient case. For more information, please visit www.oncologyanalytics.com.

