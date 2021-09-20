Oncology Analytics Announces Rebrand to OncoHealth

"OncoHealth represents our evolution of better aligning the way we serve clients and the way our clients access digital health solutions on behalf of their oncology members, patients, and employees," said Rick Dean, CEO of OncoHealth. "Our innovation and focus on digital health in oncology over the past 36 months has propelled year-over-year revenue growth of 45%, customer retention of 100%, and customer growth of 500%, all while remaining relentlessly focused on improving the lives of patients with cancer."

Over the past 24 months, new anti-cancer drug approvals have provided patients with cancer with more treatment options than ever before. The FDA approved 66 oncology-related drug indications in 2020 alone, far surpassing 2019's pre-pandemic number of 42. Within the first half of 2021, 34 new oncology indications have already been FDA approved, 14 of which occurred in the second quarter of 2021. OncoHealth combines technology enabled services with real-world data analytics and is supported by a dedicated team of experienced oncology, data science and technology experts to ensure its clients can better understand these trends and manage costs. The company partners with health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers through its digital technology solutions for treatment review, real-world evidence, and virtual care across all cancer types.

As part of the name change, the company rolled out a new corporate brand identity and website. The new visual identity spans across age, race, and gender reflecting the company's core belief that everyone deserves access to the best possible medical care regardless of background. The company collaborated with patients undergoing cancer treatment to select images that capture the moments that inspire hope such as spending time with loved ones and celebrating personal milestones.

"Our new look is a visual depiction of what our brand stands for: inclusivity, hope, support, and trust," said Jennifer Haas, Senior Vice President, Marketing at OncoHealth. "Our photography, color palette, and integration of the stepping stones from our logo into our imagery all represent OncoHealth's vision of helping people live their journey, not cancer's."

About OncoHealth

OncoHealth is a leading digital health company dedicated to helping health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer through technology enabled services and real-world data analytics. Supporting more than 7 million people in the US and Puerto Rico, OncoHealth offers digital solutions for treatment review, real-world evidence, and virtual care across all cancer types. For more information, visit www.oncohealth.us

