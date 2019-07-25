Oncology Analytics Appoints David Fusari As Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Analytics™, a data-driven utilization management company, which provides real-world, evidence-based analytics focused exclusively on oncology, today announced that David Fusari has joined the company as its chief technology officer. Recognized as a deeply accomplished healthcare technology strategist and innovator, Fusari brings more than two decades of leadership experience in building market leading, big data analytics solutions for health plans, providers and life science organizations.

"David has a proven track record for building solutions, which are superior in design, market adoption, secure and scalable," said Rick Dean, Oncology Analytics' CEO. "His passion for using customer collaboration for technical innovation coupled with his experience designing data architectures that enable real-world evidence, will help accelerate our mission to dramatically improve patient access and options for cancer treatment."

Fusari most recently held the position of chief technology officer and co-founder of TriNetX, where he developed the product design, technology architecture, and provider adoption model for a global big data and analytics network that optimizes clinical trial design and recruitment while enabling discoveries through the creation of real-world evidence. Before TriNetX, Fusari served as chief technology officer at Ability Network, a healthcare revenue cycle management, and claims processing provider, and Sentillion, where he designed the company's purpose-built for healthcare identity and access management solution, which was rated Best in KLAS for multiple years. Sentillion was acquired by Microsoft, where Fusari served as an executive and principal architect in the health solutions group. Fusari is also an inventor on 19 patents.

"I am extremely excited to join the dedicated and passionate team at Oncology Analytics, that is leading the way in data-driven, patient-first approaches to oncology benefits management," said Fusari. "We have all been touched by cancer in some way. My goal is to leverage my experience in the design and implementation of large scale data and analytics networks to help actualize Oncology Analytics' vision that all patients battling cancer receive access to treatment options, which put them in the position to achieve the best possible outcome."

Oncology Analytics employs technology, data science, analytics, and deep oncology expertise to ensure patients get the right treatment, at the right time, at the right costs. The company's offerings provide health plans with extensive clinical insight that ensures that anti-cancer therapies are based on science and evidence-based protocols.

About Oncology Analytics

Oncology Analytics, Inc. provides health plans, providers, and patients with a data-driven, utilization management solution that delivers real-world, evidence-based analytics-focused exclusively for oncology. Used by physicians to support over 4.3 million health plan members in the US and Puerto Rico, the Oncology Analytics e-Prior Authorization platform covers the full spectrum of therapeutics, across all cancer types and stages, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, precision medicine, targeted therapy, and supportive care. The extensive pathway library is continuously updated with the latest evidence-based protocols, which provides the most current options for value-based treatment paths for every patient case. For more information, please visit www.oncologyanalytics.com.

