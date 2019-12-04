Oncology Analytics Appoints Dr. Lee Newcomer as Strategic Advisor

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Analytics, a leading technology-enabled service company that provides health plans, providers, and patients with an evidence-based, analytics focused approach to utilization management, purpose-built for oncology, has announced the appointment of Dr. Lee Newcomer as a strategic advisor.

Dr. Newcomer is a board-certified oncologist with more than 30 years of experience in oncology management, first as a practicing oncologist, and then in the healthcare industry, where he has been instrumental in leading the charge for affordable and effective cancer care.

Through his strategic advisor role with Oncology Analytics, he will offer his extensive expertise in oncology benefits management and precision medicine to help support the company's market and product strategy. In addition, Dr. Newcomer will lead and chair the creation of a Customer Advisory Board where customers will collaborate with Oncology Analytics to provide feedback, identify priorities, and help guide the company's future roadmap.

"Dr. Newcomer is a nationally recognized medical professional and visionary with a strong track record of success in oncology benefits management," said Rick Dean, Oncology Analytics' CEO. "By combining his medical background in oncology with his business acumen, he has helped positively change the medical industry to take into account both the payer and the patient perspective. We are honored to have him as part of our team."

"For cancer patients to receive the right care, health plans need to keep up with the rapid changes in therapies to ensure that treatment recommendations are tailored to the specific needs of their members," said Dr. Newcomer. "This is why I am excited to work with Oncology Analytics, as their approach to prior authorization goes beyond a simple yes or no. They understand that a patient-first approach requires collaboration with oncologists as part of the decision-making process. Oncology Analytics' unique analytics-driven model is helping to positively shape the future of cancer care."

Dr. Newcomer was most recently at UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), where he began his career in 1991 as the Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Newcomer practiced medical oncology in Minneapolis and Tulsa, Oklahoma; he served as the Medical Director for Cigna Healthcare in Kansas City; and he was a founding executive of Vivius, a consumer-directed venture that allowed consumers to create their own personalized health plans. In 2006, Dr. Newcomer returned to UnitedHealth Group to lead a pilot initiative combining clinical, financial, and program management experts to improve the quality and affordability of cancer care. During that time, the team launched the first risk payment program for cancer therapy, created a physician-oriented prior authorization tool, developed the first commercial database with clinical and claims data for cancer patients, and launched a genetic test management program.

About Oncology Analytics

Oncology Analytics, Inc. provides health plans, providers, and patients with a data-driven, utilization management solution that delivers real-world, evidence-based analytics-focused exclusively for oncology. Used by physicians to support more than 4.3 million health plan members in the US and Puerto Rico, the Oncology Analytics e-Prior Authorization platform covers the full spectrum of therapeutics, across all cancer types and stages, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, precision medicine, targeted therapy, and supportive care. The extensive pathway library is continuously updated with the latest evidence-based protocols, which provides the most current options for value-based treatment paths for every patient case. For more information, please visit www.oncologyanalytics.com.

