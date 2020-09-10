Oncology Analytics Launches Pharmacy Consulting Services

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Analytics, a leading data analytics and technology-enabled services company dedicated to helping health plans, providers, and patients with solutions that are purpose-built for oncology, has announced the launch of Pharmacy Consulting Services, which are designed to help health plans successfully navigate the world of anti-cancer drugs.

New cancer treatments are entering the market at an unrelenting, accelerated pace. Since 2018 alone, the FDA has approved over 140 new cancer indications, including 55 novel cancer drug entities. The explosive growth of treatment options in oncology means that the stakes for patients, providers, and health plans have never been higher, yet managing the cancer drug information gap remains a significant challenge.

Through Oncology Analytics' Pharmacy Consulting Services, health plans can leverage a team of board-certified oncology pharmacists and board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists to keep current on the rapidly changing cancer therapy landscape. Through this increased awareness, health plans can improve cancer care for their members and develop more cost-effective approaches to high-quality care.

Current Oncology Analytics' customers for Pharmacy Consulting Services are receiving management and advisory services on their oncology drug policies. In addition, these health plans have licensed Oncology Insights™, Oncology Analytics' real-world data analytics solution, which combines both clinical oncology and health plan data. This combination of technology and consulting services will continuously drive objective guidance to the health plans' oncology drug policies and identify new areas of opportunity and improvement.

"For a health plan to successfully manage oncology drugs in today's innovation-driven climate, it requires insights from resources fully dedicated to oncology, typically beyond what may be internally available," said Laura Bobolts, PharmD, BCOP, senior vice president, clinical strategy and growth at Oncology Analytics. "Our Pharmacy Consulting Services ensure that a health plan's oncology drug policies provide coverage for the latest cancer therapies supported by evidence-based medicine and optimized for cost trend improvement."

Oncology Analytics provides both deep experience and a robust repository of effective tools and methods to guide health plans on critical aspects of oncology drug management. The Pharmacy Consulting Services offering includes several high-value areas that health plans can leverage for oncology pharmacy optimization, such as:

Improving Oncology Formulary Strategy

Improving Prior Authorization Criteria

Reducing Costs Through Step Therapy Advisement

Reducing Costs Through Biosimilar Strategies

Improving Visibility to Upcoming Oncology Drug Pipelines and Approvals

Improving Oncology Drug Policies

"By combining data-driven analytic insights with a team of board-certified oncology pharmacy consultants, our health plan clients gain a trusted partner and advisor to help navigate the exploding complexity in anti-cancer drugs on both the medical benefit and pharmacy benefit formularies," said Rick Dean, CEO, Oncology Analytics. "We are thrilled that health plans partnering with Oncology Analytics for pharmacy consulting will receive access to our highly focused team of experts in oncology drug management."

Oncology Analytics' Pharmacy Consulting Services are available immediately, as part of a full oncology utilization management deployment or as a stand-alone offering. Health plans that are interested in learning more about Oncology Analytics' Pharmacy Consulting Services can register for a webinar on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

About Oncology Analytics

Oncology Analytics is a leading data analytics and technology-enabled services company dedicated to helping health plans, providers, and patients with solutions that are purpose-built for oncology. Through an evidence-based, real-world analytics approach to utilization management, Oncology Analytics' prior authorization platform is used by physicians to support 5 million health plan members in the US and Puerto Rico and covers the full spectrum of therapeutics, across all cancer types and stages, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, precision medicine, targeted therapy, and supportive care. The extensive pathway library is continuously updated with the latest evidence-based protocols, which provides the most current options for value-based treatment paths for every patient case. For more information, please visit www.oncologyanalytics.com.

SOURCE Oncology Analytics, Inc.

