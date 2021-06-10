Oncology Analytics Releases Report on FDA's Q1 2021 Drug and Indications Approvals

ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Analytics, a leading data analytics and technology-enabled service company purpose-built for oncology, has released its Q1 2021 quarterly report on the FDA's newly approved anti-cancer drugs and indications and noted a significant increase in approvals from the final quarter of 2020. The report includes comprehensive breakdowns of 17 oncology indications approved in January, February, and March of this year and includes the FDA's approval details, dosage, toxicity, warnings, costs, National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) comments and analysis by Oncology Analytics' team of board-certified oncology pharmacists.

"Comparing the FDA's approval activity in Q1 2021 to Q4 2020 highlights a number of interesting themes, including the significant increase in approvals quarter over quarter," said Dr. Laura R. Bobolts, PharmD, BCOP, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy, Oncology Analytics. "Approved cancer indications were up from 14 to 19, a 36 percent increase, and new cancer drug approvals increased from four to seven, a 75 percent increase. Further, six oncology indications were approved under the FDA's Accelerated Approval Program."

The report also noted three new CAR-T cell indications that were approved in Q1 2021.

"That is the most FDA approvals for oncology cell-based gene therapy ever in a single quarter," said Dr. Bobolts. "This includes the approval of the drug Abecma, the first-ever CAR-T cell therapy approved for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma, along with two additional CAR-T cell indications."

Other items of note covered in the Oncology Analytics' report include:

The number of new FDA indications for both multiple myeloma and non-small cell lung cancer tripled from Q4 2020 to Q1 2021.

The FDA continues an approval pace for new immune checkpoint inhibitor indications of one per month with four approvals for this drug class alone approved in first quarter of 2021.

A copy of the report is available for download here. Dr. Bobolts will be discussing the report findings and analysis during a webinar on June 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Click here to register.

